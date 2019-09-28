Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof shrugs off criticism from former boss Jose Mourinho

football

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 12:34 IST

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has said he is not bothered about the criticism from his former manager Jose Mourinho in the aftermath of his side’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Mourinho, who signed Lindelof from Portuguese side Benfica during his tenure as coach from 2016 to 2018, said the Swedish international was “very good” in some aspects of the game but could be “bullied” by forwards due to weakness in aerial duels.

“For me it has never been a problem, I’m a very easy guy,” Lindelof told Sky Sports. “... even when I play good there is someone criticising me for something. It’s part of the job, everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

“I’m just trying to do my thing and I don’t focus on those things. I didn’t even notice, or know about it, before you told me. That’s how I live my life and focus on my things.”

The 25-year-old, who recently signed a new contract that will keep him at United until at least June 2024, praised new defensive partner Harry Maguire’s leadership.

“If you are playing for Manchester United (scrutiny) is part of it. If you do not perform you hear about it, it’s quite normal,” said Lindelof, who joined United in 2017.

“I could see my future here so that’s why I signed a new contract - I’m really happy about that. We have a good thing going and I still want to win the big trophies with this club, that has been my goal since I signed.”

United, who are currently eighth in the Premier League table, take on Arsenal on Monday.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 12:32 IST