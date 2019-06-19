Mats Hummels rejoins Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich

Mats Hummels is to rejoin Borussia Dortmund on a three-year deal after leaving Bayern Munich, Bayern confirmed on Wednesday.

Bayern confirmed Hummel’s departure on Wednesday afternoon, after German magazine Kicker reported that Dortmund had signed Hummels for an estimated fee of 38 million euros ($43.6m).

The 30-year-old defender twice won the Bundesliga title with Dortmund before joining Bayern for 35 million euros in 2016.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 18:14 IST