‘More satisfying than conclusion of Game of Thrones’: Twitter erupts over Coleen Rooney-Rebekah Vardy spat

The wives of former England football stars Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy, Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, indulged in public spat on Wednesday morning, after the former accused the latter of leaking details of her private life to media tabloids. Coleen took to Twitter to explain how she deduced that it was Rebekah behind revealing the secrets to media - she said that she blocked everyone from her Instagram account, except one, and planted fake stories to see if they made it to the media. Answering which was the sole account who saw all the fake stories, Coleen wrote: “It’s........ Rebekah Vardy’s account.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

In her response, Rebekah wrote that her account was hacked and expressed her unhappiness over the public accusation. “I liked you a lot Coleen & I’m so upset you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant. I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this,” she wrote.

The Twitter was quick to pounce on the situation, poking fun at the drama while also commending Coleen for her “investigative” work in finding the “culprit”. Some even compared Coleen’s post with Game of Thrones ending, saying the former was better.

we're going to have to make a documentary about this, aren't we — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 9, 2019

the pulitzer prize for investigative reporting goes to coleen rooney https://t.co/fTA5FW2syf — Anna Cafolla (@AnnaCafolla) October 9, 2019

Put Coleen Rooney on Brexit next — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) October 9, 2019

BREAKING: Prorogation of Parliament cancelled in order to sort out the biggest post-war crisis the UK has known: Coleen Rooney vs Rebekah Vardy. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 9, 2019

This tweet is more satisfying than the conclusion of Game of Thrones. https://t.co/Z3tS9hjAqn — michael blackmon (@blackmon) October 9, 2019

I will vote for any political party who agree to immediately give us the rest of the day off so we can follow this Coleen Rooney/Rebekah Vardy thing properly. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 9, 2019

Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy have both played for England national team. While the former represented the national team in 120 games before announcing his retirement in 2017, Vardy played for the Three Lions in 26 games before announcing international retirement in 2018.

The duo were a part of England’s team in the 2016 European Championship tournament, where rumours started of a rift between the two footballers, which were eventually denied by the, then, manager Roy Hodgson.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 12:44 IST