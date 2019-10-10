e-paper
Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

‘More satisfying than conclusion of Game of Thrones’: Twitter erupts over Coleen Rooney-Rebekah Vardy spat

The Twitter was quick to pounce on the situation, poking fun at the drama while also commending Coleen for her “investigative” work in finding the culprit.

football Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy indulged in public spat.
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy indulged in public spat.(Instagram/Rebekah Vardy/Coleen Rooney)
         

The wives of former England football stars Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy, Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, indulged in public spat on Wednesday morning, after the former accused the latter of leaking details of her private life to media tabloids. Coleen took to Twitter to explain how she deduced that it was Rebekah behind revealing the secrets to media - she said that she blocked everyone from her Instagram account, except one, and planted fake stories to see if they made it to the media. Answering which was the sole account who saw all the fake stories, Coleen wrote: “It’s........ Rebekah Vardy’s account.

 

In her response, Rebekah wrote that her account was hacked and expressed her unhappiness over the public accusation. “I liked you a lot Coleen & I’m so upset you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant. I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this,” she wrote.

 

The Twitter was quick to pounce on the situation, poking fun at the drama while also commending Coleen for her “investigative” work in finding the “culprit”. Some even compared Coleen’s post with Game of Thrones ending, saying the former was better.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy have both played for England national team. While the former represented the national team in 120 games before announcing his retirement in 2017, Vardy played for the Three Lions in 26 games before announcing international retirement in 2018.

The duo were a part of England’s team in the 2016 European Championship tournament, where rumours started of a rift between the two footballers, which were eventually denied by the, then, manager Roy Hodgson.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 12:44 IST

