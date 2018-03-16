Mumbai City FC edge past resilient Indian Arrows to reach Super Cup final round

Mumbai City FC came from behind to beat a spirited Indian Arrows 2-1 in the third match of the Super Cup 2018 Qualifiers at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.

It was the youngsters of the Arrows side comprising mostly of India U-17 players, who had the most chances in the first half, which was otherwise bereft of too many goal scoring opportunities. However, it was Mumbai who got the first chance of the match as early as the 7th minute when a snapshot by Brazilian midfielder Everton from inside the box, ricocheted off the post.

The match then slowly swung towards the Arrows, with Stalin forcing a good save from Amrinder of a free-kick in the 12th minute and Deepak Tangri being stopped by Raju Gaikwad who cut down a solo foray into the box.

The Arrows maintained their momentum in the second half with Rahul K.P latching on to a stray ball in the 56th minute but he was able to only hit it straight into Amrinder’s hands as inexperience showed. The bar again came in his way next minute as his shot struck in the 62nd. Finally, in the 76th, he outpaced Mumbai captain Goian and calmly placed the ball to the left of Amrinder, into the back of the Mumbai net.

As clock ticked by, it seemed like the Arrows were heading towards a famous victory but the game turned on its head when a long ball was trapped by Everton Santos on the right and he was felled by Ashish Rai’s leading leg resulting in a penalty. Achille Emana calmly slotted it past Prabhsukan Gill to make it 1-1 in the 90th.

An additional 30 minutes was always going to be tougher on the junior professionals and in the 104th minute, Goain managed to find Everton with a long ball who then unleashed a right-footer on the turn to bulge the net. Prabhsukan managed to get two hands on to it but could not keep the ball from going in.

The spirited Arrows team tried to get back game in the dying minutes but Mumbai held on and they will now play East Bengal on April 5.