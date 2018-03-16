UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid face Juventus, Manchester City draw Liverpool

Real Madrid will face Juventus in a repeat of last season’s UEFA Champions League final, while Premier League sides Manchester City and Liverpool have been drawn together in the quarter-finals.

Holders Madrid will have to beat Juventus again if they are to claim the trophy for the third year in a row, having triumphed 4-1 against the Italian champions in Cardiff last May.

Madrid will be at home for the second leg, with the first match of the tie to be played in Turin on April 3 or 4.

Manchester City will travel to Anfield for the first leg of their quarter-final as Pep Guardiola seeks a third Champions League title.

The Etihad Stadium will host the second leg of the all-Premier League tie on either April 10 or 11.

Sevilla’s reward for knocking out Manchester United in the round of 16 is a tie with German giants Bayern Munich, who have the advantage of playing the second leg at home.

And the other remaining Serie A side in the competition, AS Roma, have the daunting task of taking on LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

AS Roma, however, will play at their Stadio Olimpico home for the second leg of that tie.

Here’s a look at the four UEFA Champions League quarterfinal fixtures -

Barcelona v AS Roma

Sevilla v Bayern Munich

Juventus v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Manchester City