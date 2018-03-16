Europa League: Arsenal FC face CSKA Moscow, Atletico Madrid handed tricky draw

Europa League favourites Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have been kept apart in the quarter-finals, having been drawn against CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP respectively.

Arsene Wenger’s side thrashed AC Milan 5-1 on aggregate in the last 16, sending out a real statement to all those left in the competition.



Atletico enjoyed a similarly straightforward passage, with their 5-1 second-leg win away at Lokomotiv Moscow wrapping up an emphatic 8-1 triumph.

Both sides will expect tough ties, particularly given the lengthy journey to Moscow facing Arsenal, but they and Atletico will still be expected to progress.

RB Leipzig are enjoying a strong showing in their maiden season in European football and will come up against stalwarts Marseille, who beat Athletic Bilbao 5-2 over two legs.

And Borussia Dortmund’s conquerors Red Bull Salzburg will take on Lazio, who could be considered dark horses given their position of fourth in Serie A.

The first-leg matches will take place on April 5, with the return games scheduled for a week later.

Here’s a look at all the Europa League quarterfinal fixtures -

RB Leipzig (Germany) vs. Marseille (France)

Arsenal (England) vs. CSKA Moscow (Russia)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Lazio (Italy) vs. Salzburg (Austria)