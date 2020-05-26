e-paper
Need time to gel again, but players are mentally ready: Solskjaer

Need time to gel again, but players are mentally ready: Solskjaer

“We’re back in training which has been great. The boys have been fantastic, the weather’s been good and they’ve enjoyed it,” Solskjaer said in an exclusive MUTV Group Chat interview, on the club’s official website, manutd.com.

May 26, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Manchester
File image of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
File image of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

English Premier League giants Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said his players are mentally ready and look good physically after resumption of training. Former United striker Solskjaer added that while they will need a bit of time to gel when they start training in full groups, it is great to be back on the pitch. The players returned to the training complex last week. The clubs have been allowed to start small-group training after the top-flight football league in England was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We're back in training which has been great. The boys have been fantastic, the weather's been good and they've enjoyed it," Solskjaer said in an exclusive MUTV Group Chat interview, on the club's official website, manutd.com.

“Hopefully now we’ve proved we can do this safely and we can move to the next step. It’s been really enjoyable being on the training ground again.

“Everyone’s looking sharp, everyone’s been in with a good mood and we’ve been splitting up in groups so (working in) fours and fives together and they’ve really done well. Hopefully, they can as I said, step up and go to bigger training groups but so far it’s been good.

“I think when we start training in full groups, of course we need a bit of time to gel again, but they’re mentally ready and physically they look okay too,” he added.

On Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, who have recovered from the injuries which had kept them sidelined for a significant period of time prior to the suspension of football in March, the boss said: “They’re looking good, they’ve joined training now and they’ve done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood. When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from.”

