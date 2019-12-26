e-paper
Home / Football / New boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Kean to find his feet at Everton

New boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Kean to find his feet at Everton

football Updated: Dec 26, 2019 10:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Everton's Moise Kean in action
Everton's Moise Kean in action (Action Images via Reuters)
         

New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said his misfiring striker Moise Kean needs time to adapt to a new league and backed the Italian teenager to overcome his problems and succeed, citing the example of Michel Platini at Juventus in the 80s.

The 19-year-old Kean joined Everton from Italian champions Juventus in August on a five-year deal for a fee of around 27.5 million euros ($30.49 million), but is yet to score in 13 Premier League matches.

He struggled under former manager Marco Silva while Duncan Ferguson, Everton’s interim boss before Ancelotti took charge, brought him on as a second-half substitute against Manchester United this month and took him off before the game finished.

“When I was a player I remember Platini arriving at Juventus from Saint Etienne (at 27). It took him six months to adjust and that was Platini,” Ancelotti told the British media.

“I had the same problem with Hirving Lozano when he came to Napoli and he was two or three years older than Kean... We should always be patient with young players.

“Kean is a player we tried to sign when I was at Napoli but he chose Everton. He has fantastic quality and I’m sure he’ll be a top talent but he’s 19 and everything is new for him here.”

Italian Ancelotti will take charge of 15th-placed Everton for the first time against Burnley, who are 10th, on Thursday.

Football News