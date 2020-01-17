e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Football / No Inter Milan bid yet for Eriksen, says Jose Mourinho

No Inter Milan bid yet for Eriksen, says Jose Mourinho

Reports suggested the Denmark international, who is in the last six months of his contract, was close to a move to the Serie A side, with his agent in Milan to broker a deal during the current transfer window.

football Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:39 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and Christian Eriksen.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and Christian Eriksen.(REUTERS)
         

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says Inter Milan have yet to make a bid for Christian Eriksen and that the midfielder will play against Watford on Saturday.

Reports suggested the Denmark international, who is in the last six months of his contract, was close to a move to the Serie A side, with his agent in Milan to broker a deal during the current transfer window.

Mourinho, though, said Spurs have not even received an official offer.

“You have to ask the agent and Inter Milan because they know more than me,” Mourinho said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“If they are confident, they are confident because they are ready to make us an offer, which didn’t happen yet.

“So when I see people speaking, especially people with responsibilities speaking about it, I am a little bit surprised. That’s all I can say.

“I think it’s normal that until January 31 his brain is not totally in focus. I think it’s a normal consequence of the situation.”

New signing Gedson Fernandes could also play at Vicarage Road following his loan move from Benfica this week and Mourinho hopes to do more business before the end of the month.

A striker is on the top of his wish list following the potential season-ending injury to Harry Kane.

“Lots of names are coming and the majority of them are coming by players’ entourages, agents, people that want to put players’ names in the market,” he said. “Do we need a striker? Yes, if possible yes.

“But it has to be a positive situation for us, so in this moment we have these attacking players that of course are very good: Son (Heung-min), Lucas (Moura), (Erik) Lamela, (Giovani) Lo Celso, Dele Alli. Of course they’re very good but we miss that target man.

“So if it’s possible then we are doing everything possible. It’s not easy but we’re trying to add players to the squad.”

Another piece of business Spurs will be trying to do is turn Lo Celso’s loan into a permanent deal.

“I think Giovani is going to stay with us,” added Mourinho.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has returned to first-team training following a three-month absence with a dislocated elbow which required surgery.

Mourinho expects the club captain to be back by the early part of next month.

“So the normal thing is February,” he said. “If you ask me late February or early February, at this moment I go more for early.

“Things are going well. He’s getting his confidence back, he’s training so I would say he’s one of our new players in the January transfer window.”

tags
top news
IND vs AUS LIVE: Dhawan, Shami guide India to series-levelling win
IND vs AUS LIVE: Dhawan, Shami guide India to series-levelling win
2012 Delhi rape death row convict moves SC, challenges rejection of juvenile claim
2012 Delhi rape death row convict moves SC, challenges rejection of juvenile claim
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Can’t comment on this: Ganguly on Dhoni’s omission from BCCI contracts
Can’t comment on this: Ganguly on Dhoni’s omission from BCCI contracts
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News