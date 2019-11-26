One from Manchester United and five from Manchester City: Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville pick Premier League XIs of last decade

football

They were bitter rivals in their prime, and to think that Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher could be on the same page was close to impossible during their playing days. The Manchester United and Liverpool defenders have hanged their boots and are well established football pundits now. Recently the duo was asked to come up with their Premier League XI of the past decade and to everyone’s surprise, the former rivals seemed to agree with each other when it came to choosing the back five.

The two revealed their respective XIs on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show and chose Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk and former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany as the centre backs in their respective teams.

Chelsea’s Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta was the choice for left back while Argentinian Pablo Zabaleta , who played for Manchester City, was picked for the right back spot. Manchester United’s David De Gea was picked as the goalkeeper.

Both the pundits went for a three-man midfield. Carragher opted for Manchester City legends David Silva and Yaya Toure on the left and right side respectively and chose Chelsea’s French holding midfielder N’golo Kante in the centre.

Neville also went for Silva on the left but the former United star chose former Chelsea star Eden Hazard on the right and placed Yaya Toure in the heart of the mid-field.

Carragher’s three man front-line has Tottenham and England skipper Harry Kane in the centre, City goal machine Sergio Aguero on the right and Hazard on the left.

Neville on the other hand decided to go with former Liverpool maverick Luis Suarez on the left, Aguero in the middle and former Tottenham star Gareth Bale on the right.

Fans have questioned the inclusion of Van Dijk in the XI as the Dutchman has played a starring role in the centre of Liverpool’s defence for only two seasons now.