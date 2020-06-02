e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Philippe Coutinho interested in Premier League return, reveals agent amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho interested in Premier League return, reveals agent amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool

After spending five years at Liverpool, Coutinho left for Barcelona in 2018 after the Spanish giants forked out a reported 160 million euros to fill in Neymar’s shoes, who forced through a transfer to Paris St. Germain.

football Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Bayern Munich's Philippe Coutinho.
Bayern Munich's Philippe Coutinho.(REUTERS)
         

Brazilian footballer Philippe Coutinho is interested in making a return to Premier League, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

After spending five years at Liverpool, Coutinho left for Barcelona in 2018 after the Spanish giants forked out a reported 160 million euros to fill in Neymar’s shoes, who forced through a transfer to Paris St. Germain.

But he failed to live up to his billing and Barcelona loaned him out to Bayern Munich in 2019, who have also reportedly opted against making the move permanent.

Joorabchian revealed Coutinho has expressed his desire to come back to England with a number of teams interested in acquiring his services.

“He has a desire to come back to the Premier League at some point,” Joorabchian told Sky Sports .

“It may not happen this year, it may happen this year but we don’t know. We really have not discussed anything for now.”

According to media reports in England, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are in the running to sign Coutinho while his former Liverpool manager Brendon Rodgers, currently at helm at Leicester City, seems to be interested as well.

“Most people probably look at him and think he’s not for the Premier League but what a talent,” Rodgers told The Beautiful Game Podcast.

“He intimidates people when he has the ball with his quality.

“It’s sad to see, I hear people talk him down at the moment. This boy is top and if he comes to this league, he’ll show that. He’s world class.”

tags
top news
At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley
At least 20 people killed in landslides in Assam’s Barak Valley
Nisarga officially a cyclone now, expected to make landfall near Mumbai
Nisarga officially a cyclone now, expected to make landfall near Mumbai
‘Not random, aimed at self-reliant India’: PM Modi on policy announcements
‘Not random, aimed at self-reliant India’: PM Modi on policy announcements
LIVE: Sydney University study says Covid-19 could become seasonal
LIVE: Sydney University study says Covid-19 could become seasonal
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
Keep your mouth shut: Houston police chief tells Trump over George Floyd protests
Keep your mouth shut: Houston police chief tells Trump over George Floyd protests
Praying for everyone’s well-being, tweets PM Modi as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Praying for everyone’s well-being, tweets PM Modi as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In