Philippe Coutinho interested in Premier League return, reveals agent amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool

football

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:18 IST

Brazilian footballer Philippe Coutinho is interested in making a return to Premier League, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

After spending five years at Liverpool, Coutinho left for Barcelona in 2018 after the Spanish giants forked out a reported 160 million euros to fill in Neymar’s shoes, who forced through a transfer to Paris St. Germain.

But he failed to live up to his billing and Barcelona loaned him out to Bayern Munich in 2019, who have also reportedly opted against making the move permanent.

Joorabchian revealed Coutinho has expressed his desire to come back to England with a number of teams interested in acquiring his services.

“He has a desire to come back to the Premier League at some point,” Joorabchian told Sky Sports .

“It may not happen this year, it may happen this year but we don’t know. We really have not discussed anything for now.”

According to media reports in England, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are in the running to sign Coutinho while his former Liverpool manager Brendon Rodgers, currently at helm at Leicester City, seems to be interested as well.

“Most people probably look at him and think he’s not for the Premier League but what a talent,” Rodgers told The Beautiful Game Podcast.

“He intimidates people when he has the ball with his quality.

“It’s sad to see, I hear people talk him down at the moment. This boy is top and if he comes to this league, he’ll show that. He’s world class.”