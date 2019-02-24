Premier League: Leicester City sack manager Claude Puel

Premier League side Leicester City said on Sunday they have parted company with manager Claude Puel, with first team coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler set to take charge of the squad until a new manager is appointed.

“The club would like to thank Claude for his efforts in leading the team during his 16 months in the role and wish him well in his future career,” the 12th-placed Leicester said in a statement.

