‘Private jets left, right and centre’: Roberto Carlos lifts lid on life with Ronaldo, Beckham, Figo and Zidane at Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos revealed the life he led with fellow teammates Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham during the football club’s Galactico era. Speaking to Spanish daily AS, Carlos lifted the life of the lavish lifestyle he enjoyed with some of the biggest names in football. “Today when I’m looking back I think; how is it possible that we got away with so much craziness?” he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“After every game it was private jets left, right and centre. We’d meet up at the private terminal at Barajas and Beckham would be off god knows where, Figo and Zidane would be off somewhere or other, Ronaldo and me… and we always had to train the day after tomorrow,” he added.

He further went on to talk about his love for Formula 1. “I used to pray for Saturday fixtures so I could go to the Formula 1 on Sunday. It was private jets all over the place. It was crazy.”

Carlos further talked about his friendship with former Brazil teammate Ronaldo. “I met Ronaldo in 1993 and from that moment we always shared the room. I’ve slept more times with Ronaldo than my wife,” he said.

Carlos further talked about how the powers resided with the players under the presidential reign of Florentino Perez and recalled the sacking of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo because of sour relations with the players. “In the second game of the league season we had the custom of leaving our bags in the hotel and going for a beer or a wine before dinner. There were always two bottles of wine on the table. Ronaldo and me told him [Luxemburgo]: “Professor, people here have their habits, you’ll see what they are, but don’t try to change them. Don’t take the wine off the table or stop the beers before dinner or you’ll find yourself with a problem,” he said.

“What did he do? First he took away the wine, then he banned the beers. He lasted three months. Football is a small world, the directors heard about it and it was “adios”,” he added.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:25 IST