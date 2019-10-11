Pakistan fan destroys Sarfaraz Ahmed’s hoarding after loss against Sri Lanka - Watch video

cricket

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:22 IST

Following Pakistan’s dismal performance in the T20I series against Sri Lanka which they lost 0-3, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is drawing flak from all quarters in the country. Both fans and former cricketers have expressed their wrath and anger, with some demanding Sarfaraz’s removal from captaincy after they were whitewashed by a second string Sri Lankan side, that too in their own backyard.

A fan not happy with Sarfaraz Ahmed after the 3-0 loss to Sri Lanka #PAKvSL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/S6Biri8z4f — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 10, 2019

Now, in a video going viral on social media, a fan in Pakistan can be seen punching and destroying a hoarding of Sarfaraz. Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq tweeted the video with the caption: “A fan not happy with Sarfaraz Ahmed after the 3-0 loss to Sri Lanka.”

Sadiq also informed that a resolution has been submitted in Punjab Assembly to remove Sarfaraz as captain. “The resolution stated Sarfaraz failed to perform his responsibility and isn’t capable of leading Pakistan and he should be immediately removed from captaincy,” he tweeted.

The Pakistani skipper had to face similar reaction after their loss to arch-rivals India in the 2019 World Cup in the UK. Pakistan suffered an embarrassing 89-run loss (D/L method) against India at the Old Trafford in Manchester on June 16.

After the defeat, the team went on to become the butt of all jokes with fans criticising the players’ fitness and their training regime.

And in a video that went viral, a Pakistani fan was even seen body-shaming Ahmed. The fan -- who met Sarfaraz at a mall in London after the India match while the latter was carrying his son -- called out to the skipper and asked him why he was “fat as a pig”. While the cricketer chose to walk away, the man followed him and continued, saying: “You’ve become very fat, like a pig. You should diet less.”

Later following a backlash, the Pakistani fan issued an apology and deleted the video.

