‘Asked right-handers to bat left-handed’: Misbah-ul-Haq snaps at journalists after Sri Lanka whitewash Pakistan

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:30 IST

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-haq snapped at journalists and gave sarcastic replies during the post-match press conference after team’s defeat in the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. Sri Lanka completed a 3-0 clean-sweep of their Twenty20 series over world number one Pakistan with a 13-run victory in Lahore.

Following Pakistan’s defeat, Misbah was asked some tough questions during the press conference and he didn’t like it. He even snapped at a journalist who asked him if he was to blame for the defeat.

“Yes, I take responsibility for the series defeat. It is very disappointing and we played poorly. But this is same team which made us number one. Same players who have been playing for around three years,” Misbah told reporters

“If you want to blame me, fine. I have been just 10 days on the job and yes about changes, I asked a right hand batsman to start batting left-handed and told a left-hand bowler to start bowling right-hand, right.”

Misbah also snapped when a journalist asked about the poor show by captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who dropped catches and missed stumping chances.

“Yes, only the wicketkeeper is not playing well, the rest of the 10 players are doing so well,” he replied.

Chasing a modest 148-run target, Pakistan were on course for victory with Haris Sohail’s 50-ball 52 with four boundaries and a six but leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga turned the tables with 3-21 to restrict Pakistan to 134-6 in 20 overs.

Hasaranga had Sohail stumped in the 16th over and then dismissed Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (16-ball 17) in the 18th to give Sri Lanka victory. Earlier, Oshada Fernando struck a brilliant 48-ball 78 with three sixes and eight boundaries -- the highest by a Sri Lankan player on T20I debut -- to lift Sri Lanka to 147-7 in their 20 overs.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 17:24 IST