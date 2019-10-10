e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka equals MS Dhoni’s record against Pakistan, joins elite list

Shanaka was appointed as the captain for the tour after T20I captain, Lasith Malinga, refused to travel to Pakistan. Their ODI skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne, was also among ten cricketers who refused to pay a visit to the country.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A second-string Sri Lanka team dominated the no.1 ranked team in all the three T20Is.
A second-string Sri Lanka team dominated the no.1 ranked team in all the three T20Is.(Sri Lanka Cricket / Twitter)
         

Sri Lanka’s interim T20I captain Dasun Shanaka joined the likes of MS Dhoni and Michael Clarke in the elite list. With three wins in as many matches, Shanaka became just the third skipper to win his first three T20Is as captain against Pakistan. Dhoni and Clarke are other two captains to have achieved the same feat. After losing the ODI series, a second-string Sri Lanka team dominated the no.1 ranked team in all the three T20Is.

Shanaka was appointed as the captain for the tour after T20I captain, Lasith Malinga, refused to travel to Pakistan. Their ODI skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne, was also among ten cricketers who refused to pay a visit to the country.

Pakistan, who had won 29 out of their previous 33 T20Is before the series, were expected to dominate the proceedings but were outclassed by the visitors.

ALSO READ: Series loss an eye-opener, something wrong with Pakistan’s cricket system: Misbah-ul-Haq

In the first T20I, Sri Lanka asked Pakistan to chase down 165. Nuwan Pradeep and Isuru Udana shared six wickets between themselves to bowl out Men in Green for 101 in 17.4 overs.

In the second T20I, Pakistani again failed to play full 20 overs and were bowled out for 147 in 19 overs while chasing 182.

Target seemed to be in sight for the home side but another batting failure saw them fall short by 13 runs while chasing a mere 148 in the third T20I.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, said that the series defeat was an eye-opener for everyone and also questioned the players. “This series has been an eye-opener for us and everyone else. These same players have been around for a while now. More or less the same team which made us number one and has been playing together for around three to four years now,” he said after the third T20I.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 12:55 IST

tags
top news
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
‘Desperate to silence me’: Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty of defamation
‘Desperate to silence me’: Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty of defamation
Oct 10, 2019 12:22 IST
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Oct 10, 2019 11:34 IST
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
Oct 10, 2019 12:13 IST
Man empties petrol bottle on 17-year-old girl, sets her afire; both die
Man empties petrol bottle on 17-year-old girl, sets her afire; both die
Oct 10, 2019 11:42 IST
The Sky Is Pink review: Priyanka, Zaira shine in an emotional ride
The Sky Is Pink review: Priyanka, Zaira shine in an emotional ride
Oct 10, 2019 09:57 IST
5-month-old dies after being hit on head during fight between parents
5-month-old dies after being hit on head during fight between parents
Oct 10, 2019 08:11 IST
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Oct 10, 2019 12:20 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionWorld Mental Health DayOnePlus 7T Pro LaunchHappy Birthday RekhaThe Sky Is Pink celeb reviewKareena KapoorJammu and KashmirBala Trailer
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket