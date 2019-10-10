Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka equals MS Dhoni’s record against Pakistan, joins elite list

cricket

Sri Lanka’s interim T20I captain Dasun Shanaka joined the likes of MS Dhoni and Michael Clarke in the elite list. With three wins in as many matches, Shanaka became just the third skipper to win his first three T20Is as captain against Pakistan. Dhoni and Clarke are other two captains to have achieved the same feat. After losing the ODI series, a second-string Sri Lanka team dominated the no.1 ranked team in all the three T20Is.

Shanaka was appointed as the captain for the tour after T20I captain, Lasith Malinga, refused to travel to Pakistan. Their ODI skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne, was also among ten cricketers who refused to pay a visit to the country.

Pakistan, who had won 29 out of their previous 33 T20Is before the series, were expected to dominate the proceedings but were outclassed by the visitors.

In the first T20I, Sri Lanka asked Pakistan to chase down 165. Nuwan Pradeep and Isuru Udana shared six wickets between themselves to bowl out Men in Green for 101 in 17.4 overs.

In the second T20I, Pakistani again failed to play full 20 overs and were bowled out for 147 in 19 overs while chasing 182.

Target seemed to be in sight for the home side but another batting failure saw them fall short by 13 runs while chasing a mere 148 in the third T20I.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, said that the series defeat was an eye-opener for everyone and also questioned the players. “This series has been an eye-opener for us and everyone else. These same players have been around for a while now. More or less the same team which made us number one and has been playing together for around three to four years now,” he said after the third T20I.

