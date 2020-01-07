e-paper
Rather play golf than coach Manchester United or Real Madrid, says Pep Guardiola

Guardiola’s Manchester City faces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team in a Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night aiming to win the trophy for a third successive year.

football Updated: Jan 07, 2020 13:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
File photo of Pep Guardiola.
File photo of Pep Guardiola.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he will not consider coaching rivals, old or new, in the future in the Premier League, adding he would rather retire to the golf course than coach Manchester United or Real Madrid.

“After training City I won’t train United,” Guardiola was quoted as saying ahead of the first leg at Old Trafford. “It is like I would never train Madrid. Definitely not.”

ALSO READ: Romelu Lukaku’s double keeps Inter Milan on top of table

Asked if he would reconsider if they were the only jobs open to him, he added: “I’d be in the Maldives if I don’t have any offers! Maybe not the Maldives because it doesn’t have any golf courses,” he said.

Manchester City are currently placed at the third spot in the standings with 44 points from 21 games.

