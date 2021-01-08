e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Real Madrid’s Zidane backs Benzema following charge in sex tape case

Real Madrid’s Zidane backs Benzema following charge in sex tape case

French prosecutors announced on Thursday that Benzema will have to stand trial for his alleged role in the affair that dates back to 2015.

football Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 22:47 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MADRID
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - January 2, 2021 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane during the match REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - January 2, 2021 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane during the match REUTERS/Juan Medina/Files(REUTERS)
         

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has backed forward Karim Benzema after he was charged by French prosecutors with being complicit in a conspiracy to blackmail his former France team mate Matthieu Valbuena in a case linked to a sex tape. Investigators alleged that Benzema, who has denied wrongdoing, encouraged Valbuena to pay blackmailers in order that the tape would not be made public.

French prosecutors announced on Thursday that Benzema will have to stand trial for his alleged role in the affair that dates back to 2015.

“I support him completely, these aren’t easy situations,” Zidane told a news conference ahead of Saturday’s La Liga trip to Osasuna.

“I can see that he’s well, that he’s not thinking about that and he’s focused on the job at hand here.

“It’s a tough situation and I hope that for everyone’s sake it can be solved soon. He’s working hard, which is what he enjoys doing and he wants to make everyone happy.”

Benzema has netted eight times in 15 La Liga games this season as Real look to chase down table toppers Atletico.

They sit second and two points behind their city rivals having played two games more.

Zidane, who had to temporarily self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, will travel to the Basque Country with the rest of the squad as normal after testing negative.

Right back Dani Carvajal and forward Rodrygo will miss the game, but Eden Hazard is in the squad as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem picked up before the winter break.

tags
top news
In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
India, France firm on inclusive Indo-Pacific, equal access to Covid-19 vaccines
India, France firm on inclusive Indo-Pacific, equal access to Covid-19 vaccines
6 reasons to quit WhatsApp and pick Signal
6 reasons to quit WhatsApp and pick Signal
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
PM Modi to meet all chief ministers on Jan 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination rollout
US president Donald Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20
US president Donald Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony on January 20
Bird flu: Punjab declared as ‘controlled area’, import of birds banned
Bird flu: Punjab declared as ‘controlled area’, import of birds banned
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In