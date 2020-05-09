e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic suffers heel break

Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic suffers heel break

According to Spanish media, Serbia’s Jovic picked up the injury while training at home shortly after returning to Spain from his home country at the start of the week.

football Updated: May 09, 2020 10:47 IST
AFP
AFP
Madrid
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 25, 2019 Real Madrid's Luka Jovic celebrates REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Osasuna - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 25, 2019 Real Madrid's Luka Jovic celebrates REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Real Madrid attacker Luka Jovic has fracture his right heel, the La Liga giants have announced. In a statement, Real said the 22-year-old’s injury had been diagnosed during tests at the club’s medical centre, but didn’t say how long they expect him to be out of action. According to Spanish media, Serbia’s Jovic picked up the injury while training at home shortly after returning to Spain from his home country at the start of the week.

Jovic caused controversy in March when he left for Serbia while Real were in quarantine after some of the club’s basketball players tested positive for coronavirus. He subsequently explained his test for the virus was negative.

He arrived at Real last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of 60 million euros ($65.1 million). Before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had played 22 times for the capital city club in all competitions, scoring twice.

tags
top news
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
Covid-19 state tally: Cases cross 19,000 in Maharashtra, over 2,000 recover in Delhi
Covid-19 state tally: Cases cross 19,000 in Maharashtra, over 2,000 recover in Delhi
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
How Covid-19 has ravaged auto production in these two developing countries
How Covid-19 has ravaged auto production in these two developing countries
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In