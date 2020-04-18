Remaining I-League matches set to be cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic

football

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:16 IST

The remaining matches of I-Leagu football tournament are set to be cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown in India amid the coronavirus pandemic, news agency PTI reported on Saturday. As per the report, the table-toppers Mohun Bagan will be declared as champions for the 2019-20 season.

A press release from AIFF said that a video conference meeting was held between AIFF Senior Vice President Subrata Dutta nad AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das along with I Leagye CEo Mr Sunando Dhar and other league members to discuss the issues pertaining to the I League affairs for the 2019-20 season in the context of coronavirus pandemic.

After the meeting, the I League committee recommended AIFF Executive Committee to cancel the remaining matches of the season and declared Mohun Bagan as champions. “Mohun Bagan with 39 points from 16 matches enjoy a point difference which is insurmountable by any other team even if all other matches had been played and concluded as a normal course of action,” the release said.

“With regards to the remaining clubs, and noting the concerns expressed by many of them in writing, the League Committee recommended the remaining prize money (apart from the champion’s prize money) be equally divided among the remaining 10 participating clubs,” the release further said.

“The Committee also recommended that there be no relegation from the Hero I-League 2019-20 season,” it added.

(More details awaited)