Robin Singh and L Ralte join Real Kashmir FC on loan from Hyderabad FC

football

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:19 IST

With an aim to strengthen their team and to provide an edge in their attack, Real Kashmir FC has signed on Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte as their wing-back and Robin Singh, on loan from Hyderabad FC as Striker.

Born in Noida, Robin Singh is a product of Chandigarh and Tata Football Academy. The Striker made his Hero ISL debut with Delhi Dynamos in 2015. After impressing with East Bengal and Bengaluru FC in the Hero I-League, the India international enjoyed his most productive season with FC Pune City last term, playing 16 matches and contributing with 4 goals and 3 assists. After a successful stint for Hyderabad FC in Hero ISL 2019-20, the player is now loaned to Real Kashmir FC.

Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte popular as Sena Ralte started his career from the Esthar Academy. Ralte joined Royal Wahingdoh and helped his team earn promotion to the top division in 2013-14. Playing in the Hero I-League, he helped his team finish third in the Hero I-League 2014-15. His tough and effective approach earned him Chennaiyin FC’s interest in 2015 as he featured in six games for the Super Machans. At Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos, he showcased his true potential, which earned him a contract offer from ATK for the 2018-19 season.

On his association with the club, Robin Singh said, “I am really happy to be a part of the Real Kashmir FC Team. I had heard great things about the club and it’s an honour to be playing for them. I am training hard and looking forward to the upcoming matches.”

David Robertson, Coach, Real Kashmir FC said, “We are really excited to get these two star players on board. They bring a lot of experience to the squad and will be a great partnership upfront for us. We are sure with these two star additions; our team will be stronger than ever.”

Sandeep Chattoo, Co-founder, Real Kashmir FC said, “We are excited to get these two super-talented players in our team. Robin is a promising and dedicated player; his ability to convert goals in tough situations and his calm state of mind makes him a suitable striker for us. I look forward to a long term association with him.”