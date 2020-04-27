e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Russian football wants to resume in late June

Russian football wants to resume in late June

The league says it is discussing June 21 and 28 with clubs as possible dates to resume the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each club has eight more league games to play.

football Updated: Apr 27, 2020 20:20 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Moscow
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Twitter)
         

The Russian soccer league says it is hoping to resume play in late June and wants to complete its season by Aug. 2.

The league says it is discussing June 21 and 28 with clubs as possible dates to resume the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each club has eight more league games to play.

The league says it would keep promotion and relegation if the season can be completed.

The league could expand from 16 to 18 teams for next season with the addition of the two best-placed teams from the second division if the season can’t be finished. It would then shrink back to its current size for the 2021-22 season. The Russian Cup could also be removed from the calendar for next season only.

Players in Russia are currently training on their own at home during a nationwide lockdown and some foreign players have left the country. The league says it has discussed a return to training but didn’t announce any dates for that.

top news
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’ what India is searching for on Google
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’ what India is searching for on Google
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Covid-19 death rate is worse in some states: Vikram Chandra breaks it down
Covid-19 death rate is worse in some states: Vikram Chandra breaks it down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News