e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Sandesh Jhingan leaves Kerala Blasters

Sandesh Jhingan leaves Kerala Blasters

Jhingan, who has earned 36 caps for India since making his debut in 2015, and the Blasters mutually agreed to part ways ahead of the upcoming ISL season, according to club sources.

football Updated: May 20, 2020 18:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kochi
India captain Sandesh Jhingan celebrates after victory against Mauritius during the Tri -Nation Series International friendly match in Mumbai on Saturday.
India captain Sandesh Jhingan celebrates after victory against Mauritius during the Tri -Nation Series International friendly match in Mumbai on Saturday.(PTI)
         

National football team defensive lynchpin Sandesh Jhingan on Wednesday left Kerala Blasters after spending six years with the Indian Super League club.

Jhingan, who has earned 36 caps for India since making his debut in 2015, and the Blasters mutually agreed to part ways ahead of the upcoming ISL season, according to club sources.

“Yes, Sandesh is no longer with the club. It was under mutual agreement,” the source told PTI.

The 26-year-old Jhingan has been like a rock at the centre of Blasters’ defence since the club’s inception in 2014, helping them reach the ISL final twice (2014 and 2016).The Chandigarh-born Jhingan, a hugely popular figure for the Blasters’ fans, has made 76 appearances for the club.

He, however, missed the whole of the 2019-20 ISL season due to an injury. Without Jhingan, the Blasters finished seventh out of 10 teams.

Kerala Blasters have appointed Mohun Bagan’s I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna for the upcoming season.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In