e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Serie A season to be extended until August 2

Serie A season to be extended until August 2

Federation president Gabriele Gravina said the FIGC would “adopt a resolution in the coming hours to postpone the end of the 2019/2020 sports season to August 2”.

football Updated: Apr 24, 2020 09:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Milan
FILE - In this Sunday, March 8, 2020 file photo, a view of the empty San Siro stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa, in Milan, Italy.
FILE - In this Sunday, March 8, 2020 file photo, a view of the empty San Siro stadium during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa, in Milan, Italy.(AP)
         

Italian football chiefs announced that the end of the Serie A season will be pushed back from June 30 to August 2 to finish the season suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Federation president Gabriele Gravina said the FIGC would “adopt a resolution in the coming hours to postpone the end of the 2019/2020 sports season to August 2”.

No sport has been played in Italy since March 9 as the country grapples with the COVID-19 crisis which has killed over 25,000 people.

“The world of football is working incessantly and responsibly to find concrete and sustainable solutions to the crisis generated by Covid-19 including those necessary and indispensable to safeguard 2020-21 competitions,” Gravina said.

Serie A’s 20 clubs on Tuesday voted unanimously to complete the league season, but the final decision will be down to the Italian government.

The federation also hopes clubs can start training again from May 4, the date on which the government plans to start easing the containment measures.

In Germany, the Bundesliga is preparing to resume without spectators on May 9, making it the first major European league back in action, but the final go-ahead rests with political leaders.

European football’s governing body UEFA on Thursday left the door open for leagues to bring an early end to their seasons and said qualification for the next Champions League should be “based on sporting merit”.

UEFA did not however provide a detailed calendar for the resumption of competitions.

One of the possible scenarios would be for national league and cup competitions to conclude in early August with the latter stages of this season’s Champions League and Europa League to be played later in the month.

top news
India has more than 23,000 Covid-19 cases, 718 deaths
India has more than 23,000 Covid-19 cases, 718 deaths
India staring at ‘sombre economic situation’, needs major stimulus: Finance panel
India staring at ‘sombre economic situation’, needs major stimulus: Finance panel
Sarpanches to share views with PM Modi in digital interaction
Sarpanches to share views with PM Modi in digital interaction
Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus: US official
Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus: US official
Probe after infant among 51 booked for violating quarantine in Uttarakhand
Probe after infant among 51 booked for violating quarantine in Uttarakhand
Rapper Fred the Godson dies of coronavirus complications at 35
Rapper Fred the Godson dies of coronavirus complications at 35
Patents show Honda working on smaller monkey bike model
Patents show Honda working on smaller monkey bike model
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News