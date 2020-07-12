e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Son scores, sets up winner as Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-1

Son scores, sets up winner as Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-1

Son, who was dropped from the starting lineup for the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday, provided the corner that Toby Alderweireld sent past Martínez in the 81st with a glancing header.

football Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:08 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - July 12, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min in action with Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - July 12, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min in action with Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)(REUTERS)
         

Son Heung-min scored the equalizer and set up the winner as Tottenham came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday, reviving hopes of European qualification for Jose Mourinho’s faltering side.

In the first Premier League north London derby at Tottenham’s new stadium, Alexandre Lacazette bent Arsenal’s opener into the top corner in the 16th minute.

But Sead Kolašinac’s misplaced pass allowed Tottenham to level inside three minutes, with Son taking the ball out to a tight angle but still managing to chip goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Son, who was dropped from the starting lineup for the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday, provided the corner that Toby Alderweireld sent past Martínez in the 81st with a glancing header.

Son was taken off in stoppage time. But there were no fans to applaud the South Korean’s contribution as they are not allowed into stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham moved above Arsenal into eighth place. Europa League qualification is now the target for a team that reached the Champions League final last season.

tags
top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In