Thierry Henry good choice for Monaco coach: Arsene Wenger

A day after former striker Thierry Henry was appointed as the head coach of Ligue 1 club, Monaco, his former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger called him a “good choice.”

Wenger said that Henry has a lot of credibility and that he understands the game very well which makes him a good choice. He further stated that to succeed in the role, Henry needs to have a good attitude.

“Of course, Thierry Henry is a good choice. He has a lot of credibility. He is very intelligent and understands football pretty well. That’s why he has everything it needs, like a lot of players on this level,” goal.com quoted Wenger, as saying.

“But when you get started you must have a little bit luck, too. He is going to need a good attitude and he will have to make sacrifices. You have to sacrifice your whole life,” he added.

Henry had succeeded Leonardo Jardim of Portugal to take up his first ever coaching role with Monaco where he had started his professional career.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 11:27 IST