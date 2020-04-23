e-paper
Home / Football / Tottenham footballer Eric Dier charged by FA for confronting fan in stands

Tottenham footballer Eric Dier charged by FA for confronting fan in stands

The England international could face a lengthy suspension for climbing several rows to intervene after he saw his brother in an argument with a fan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

football Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:57 IST
Agence France-Presse
London
Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier applauds fans after the match.
Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier applauds fans after the match.(REUTERS)
         

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has been charged by England’s Football Association for climbing into the stand to confront a supporter after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich.

The England international could face a lengthy suspension for climbing several rows to intervene after he saw his brother in an argument with a fan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s actions at the conclusion of the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Norwich City FC on Wednesday 4 March 2020 were improper and/or threatening,” the FA said in a statement.

“Eric Dier has until Friday 8 May 2020 to provide a response.”

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was highly supportive of his player after the incident and said he hoped Dier would not be subject to a ban.

“I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but in these circumstances every one of us would do,” said Mourinho at the time.

