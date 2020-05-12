e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / UEFA bans Ukraine forward Biesiedin for 1 year for doping

UEFA bans Ukraine forward Biesiedin for 1 year for doping

The 24-year-old Biesiedin scored in the last game of Ukraine’s qualifying group in November — a 2-2 draw at Serbia.

football Updated: May 12, 2020 16:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Nyon
Artem Biesiedin.
Artem Biesiedin.(AP)
         

Ukraine forward Artem Biesiedin has been banned from soccer for one year in a doping case, UEFA said Tuesday.

The ban ends on Dec. 19, leaving Biesiedin clear to play at the postponed European Championship in June 2021.

The 24-year-old Biesiedin scored in the last game of Ukraine’s qualifying group in November — a 2-2 draw at Serbia.

Less than two weeks later, Biesiedin tested positive for a banned stimulant while playing for Dynamo Kyiv after a Europa League game against Malmo, UEFA said.

The stimulant, Fonturacetam, is described in scientific journals as being “developed in Russia as a stimulant to keep astronauts awake on long missions.”Biesiedin was provisionally suspended by UEFA in December, and later banned in February.

UEFA announced the case on Tuesday after his right to appeal the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport expired.

Ukraine finished at the top of its group and ahead of defending European champion Portugal. The team was drawn in a Euro 2020 group with the Netherlands, Austria and a playoff round winner.

tags
top news
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
This Kerala taxi firm has a novel solution for driver’s safety during Covid-19
This Kerala taxi firm has a novel solution for driver’s safety during Covid-19
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In