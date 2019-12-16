e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Football / UEFA Champions League draw: Real Madrid to take on Manchester City in blockbuster last 16 match

UEFA Champions League draw: Real Madrid to take on Manchester City in blockbuster last 16 match

The biggest contest is going to be 13-time champions Real Madrid’s clash with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, who are trying to win the European crown for the first time.

football Updated: Dec 16, 2019 17:21 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindusta Times
The draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16.
The draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16.(Twitter/UEFA Champions League)
         

Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 Champions League triumph after they were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition on Monday. The two-legged tie at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano, where Jurgen Klopp’s men lifted the trophy in June, and Anfield will be one of the highlights.

But undoubtedly the biggest contest is going to be 13-time champions Real Madrid’s clash with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, who are trying to win the European crown for the first time. The match will pit coaches Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane against each other. 

French champions Paris St. Germain are drawn against 1997 champions Borussia Dortmund, while FC Barcelona will take on Italian giants Napoli.

Bundesliga’s current leaders RB Leipzig will be up against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur while struggling Bayern Munich will take on Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

The other clashes will see Olympique Lyonnais take on Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus while Atalanta will Valencia in what could be called the most low key encounter of the last 16 phase.

(With AFP inputs)

tags
top news
This is tyranny, says Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate protest against crackdown on protesting students
This is tyranny, says Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate protest against crackdown on protesting students
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News