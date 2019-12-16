UEFA Champions League draw: Real Madrid to take on Manchester City in blockbuster last 16 match

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 17:21 IST

Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 Champions League triumph after they were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition on Monday. The two-legged tie at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano, where Jurgen Klopp’s men lifted the trophy in June, and Anfield will be one of the highlights.

But undoubtedly the biggest contest is going to be 13-time champions Real Madrid’s clash with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, who are trying to win the European crown for the first time. The match will pit coaches Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane against each other.

French champions Paris St. Germain are drawn against 1997 champions Borussia Dortmund, while FC Barcelona will take on Italian giants Napoli.

Bundesliga’s current leaders RB Leipzig will be up against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur while struggling Bayern Munich will take on Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

The other clashes will see Olympique Lyonnais take on Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus while Atalanta will Valencia in what could be called the most low key encounter of the last 16 phase.

(With AFP inputs)