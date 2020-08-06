e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Valencia captaincy snub hastened exit, says City’s Torres

Valencia captaincy snub hastened exit, says City’s Torres

“I wanted to stay and I put forward the conditions to do so. They weren’t above the club’s means,” Torres told Spanish newspaper Marca.

football Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:21 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Madrid
Ferran Torres of Spain
Ferran Torres of Spain (AFP)
         

Spanish winger Ferran Torres said Valencia’s failure to hand him the captain’s armband and make him one of their highest-paid players were key factors in his decision to join Manchester City.

The 20-year-old joined the Premier League side on a five-year contract this week for a fee reported to be around 23 million euros ($27.29 million).

“I wanted to stay and I put forward the conditions to do so. They weren’t above the club’s means,” Torres told Spanish newspaper Marca.

“One was for owner Peter Lim to be involved in contract negotiations so that I knew I was important, another was to be captain ... The third was to be one of the highest paid players. I wanted two of the three, but none were fulfilled.”

Torres said he first thought about leaving Valencia when he was told he would not be a first-team regular in the recent campaign.

“I started thinking about leaving last summer after the European Under-19 Championship. The club told me personally that they weren’t counting on me,” he said.

“They literally said I was the fifth winger in the squad, that reinforcements were coming and other players from other positions were ahead of me.

“It was a very hard blow for me, but what was worse was that they even put me on the market and offered me to teams in Spain.”

Torres, who scored six goals and had eight assists for Valencia in all competitions last season, joins City as a replacement for Leroy Sane after the German winger moved to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich last month. ($1 = 0.8428 euros) (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

tags
top news
8 patients dead after fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad: Official
8 patients dead after fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad: Official
Erdogan’s Turkey working on Imran Khan’s script, funds fronts to hurt India: Intel
Erdogan’s Turkey working on Imran Khan’s script, funds fronts to hurt India: Intel
In a rebuff to Pakistan, UNSC again says Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally
In a rebuff to Pakistan, UNSC again says Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Why Opposition is caught in a bind on the Ram Mandir issue
Why Opposition is caught in a bind on the Ram Mandir issue
Closer India-US ties important amidst Chinese ‘aggression’: US lawmakers
Closer India-US ties important amidst Chinese ‘aggression’: US lawmakers
All eyes on RBI MPC’s stance on policy rates
All eyes on RBI MPC’s stance on policy rates
‘If he was Kohli everyone would be talking but as it’s Babar, no one is’
‘If he was Kohli everyone would be talking but as it’s Babar, no one is’
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In