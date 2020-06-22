Valencia earn first win since return

football

Valencia beat visiting Osasuna 2-0 in convincing fashion on Sunday with goals from Goncalo Guedes and Rodrigo to pick up their first victory in three matches since La Liga returned from its three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno looked to have scored early but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review which took over two minutes, having also had a goal snatched away by the technology in Thursday’s 3-0 defeat at Real Madrid.

Guedes put the home side in front instead in the 12th minute against mid-table Osasuna and then the Portugal international provided an assist for Rodrigo to double the lead in the 35th.

Valencia remain eighth but the win breathed life into their hopes of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, taking them to 46 points, six behind fourth-placed Sevilla.

Earlier, Celta Vigo thrashed Alaves 6-0 to pull clear of the relegation zone, making the most of the visiting side having Martin Aguirregabiria sent off in the first half.

Jeison Murillo headed Celta in front after 14 minutes from a corner before their leading scorer Iago Aspas converted a penalty, making amends for spurning a spot kick in the 0-0 draw at Real Valladolid in midweek.

Celta twisted the knife further after Aguirregabiria’s dismissal, as Rafinha scored twice in two minutes before the break to make it 4-0 before halftime.

Nolito enjoyed an ideal return in his first match back for Celta after signing from Sevilla in midweek with a penalty then laid on a pass for Santi Mina to complete the rout in the 86th.

Celta were hovering one point above the relegation zone before kick off but the win took them up to 16th on 30 points, four ahead of 18th-placed Real Mallorca with eight games left. Alaves are 13th on 35.

