Van Gaal slams Man Utd for failing to land top transfer targets

football

Updated: May 29, 2020 17:42 IST

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has slammed the club’s approach in the transfer market during his time at helm. The Dutchman took over at Old Trafford in 2014 after leading Netherlands to World Cup third-place finish.

He led Manchester United to a FA Cup title but was sacked in favour of Jose Mourinho prior to the 2016/17 season. He has now hit back at the club’s inefficiency in the transfer market.

“Manchester United did not have the qualities to become champions and had an outdated selection with 10 players over 30, five over 35,” Van Gaal told Voetball International as per Daily Mail.

“So I told them I was going to rejuvenate and which players should come. I didn’t get one of those.

“Then you end up in a different segment and as a coach you have to push your boundaries. You don’t expect that at the richest club in the world,” he added.

“A turnover of £600m and can’t buy the players you need. You should buy number one and not number seven.”

Despite criticising Manchester United hierarchy for their failure in landing top targets, Van Gaal ended up spending in excess of 250 million pounds. During his time at helm, Manchester United saw players like Angel Di Maria, Memphis Delay, Anthony Martial among others joining the 20-time champions.