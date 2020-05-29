e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Van Gaal slams Man Utd for failing to land top transfer targets

Van Gaal slams Man Utd for failing to land top transfer targets

“Manchester United did not have the qualities to become champions and had an outdated selection with 10 players over 30, five over 35,” said Van Gaal.

football Updated: May 29, 2020 17:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Aritra Mukherjee
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Aritra Mukherjee
London
FIle Photo of Robin van Persie and Manager Louis van Gaal of Manchester United
FIle Photo of Robin van Persie and Manager Louis van Gaal of Manchester United (Manchester United via Getty Imag)
         

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has slammed the club’s approach in the transfer market during his time at helm. The Dutchman took over at Old Trafford in 2014 after leading Netherlands to World Cup third-place finish.

He led Manchester United to a FA Cup title but was sacked in favour of Jose Mourinho prior to the 2016/17 season. He has now hit back at the club’s inefficiency in the transfer market.

“Manchester United did not have the qualities to become champions and had an outdated selection with 10 players over 30, five over 35,” Van Gaal told Voetball International as per Daily Mail.

“So I told them I was going to rejuvenate and which players should come. I didn’t get one of those.

“Then you end up in a different segment and as a coach you have to push your boundaries. You don’t expect that at the richest club in the world,” he added.

“A turnover of £600m and can’t buy the players you need. You should buy number one and not number seven.”

Despite criticising Manchester United hierarchy for their failure in landing top targets, Van Gaal ended up spending in excess of 250 million pounds. During his time at helm, Manchester United saw players like Angel Di Maria, Memphis Delay, Anthony Martial among others joining the 20-time champions.

top news
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata
‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In