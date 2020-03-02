e-paper
Home / Football / VAR decision to disallow Everton goal a ‘disaster’: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

VAR decision to disallow Everton goal a ‘disaster’: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

football Updated: Mar 02, 2020 10:57 IST

football Updated: Mar 02, 2020 10:57 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
A shot from Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin deflects off Manchester United's Harry Maguire into the net before the goal is disallowed for offside against Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson.
A shot from Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin deflects off Manchester United's Harry Maguire into the net before the goal is disallowed for offside against Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin described the decision of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to disallow his late goal in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United as a “disaster”.

The 22-year-old, whose opener was cancelled out by United midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the first half, thought he had won the game in stoppage time with an effort that deflected off Harry Maguire but the goal was ruled out by VAR.

Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson, who was lying on the floor after an initial shot, was deemed to have been in an offside position and in United goalkeeper David De Gea’s line of sight when the ball rolled in.

“That is a disaster. Oh my gosh. He’s not even obstructing the line of sight,” TV cameras caught Calvert-Lewin saying as he viewed a replay of the incident.

He was more restrained in his post-match interview.

“Fair enough, he’s in an offside position but it takes a deflection, the keeper’s going the other way and he (Sigurdsson) has got his legs out of the way. The keeper’s never going to save the ball so I’m not sure what it is,” Calvert-Lewin said.

“For me, as a striker, it’s a goal but VAR says otherwise and cancels out the emotion at the end. What can you do?”

The result left Everton in 11th place with 37 points, while United are five points ahead in fifth.

top news
