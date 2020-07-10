e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Veteran forward Salomon Kalou joins Brazil’s Botafogo

Veteran forward Salomon Kalou joins Brazil’s Botafogo

The former Chelsea player, who will turn 35 next month, made the announcement in a video posted Thursday by the Rio de Janeiro-based club on its social media channels.

football Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Sao Paulo
Hertha Berlin's goal scorer Salomon Kalou celebrates his goal v Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Hertha Berlin's goal scorer Salomon Kalou celebrates his goal v Borussia Moenchengladbach. (REUTERS)
         

Former Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou has joined Brazilian club Botafogo after leaving Hertha Berlin in Germany.

The former Chelsea player, who will turn 35 next month, made the announcement in a video posted Thursday by the Rio de Janeiro-based club on its social media channels.

Kalou was suspended by Hertha Berlin in May after almost six years at the club because of a video he posted of himself violating social distancing rules during the pandemic, shaking hands with teammates and interrupting a medical checkup of another player.

Brazilian media said his contract with Botafogo runs through the end of 2021.

Kalou played for Chelsea between 2006-12 and represented the Ivory Coast at two World Cups. He also helped his country win the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Botafogo also recently signed another veteran, 33-year-old Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda.

Botafogo is among the top clubs in Rio, but has finished near the bottom of the Brazilian league standings. The Brazilian championship is scheduled to begin on Aug. 9 after a three-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

tags
top news
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
‘Unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19 sweeping Kazakhstan
‘Unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19 sweeping Kazakhstan
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Charlize Theron interview: Actor reveals what she’d advise her younger self
Charlize Theron interview: Actor reveals what she’d advise her younger self
After police kill Vikas Dubey in encounter, Akhilesh Yadav questions govt
After police kill Vikas Dubey in encounter, Akhilesh Yadav questions govt
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In