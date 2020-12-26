e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Villa beats Palace 3-0 in EPL despite Mings’ sending-off

Villa beats Palace 3-0 in EPL despite Mings’ sending-off

Mings was shown a second yellow card in the 45th minute for blocking Wilfried Zaha, with whom the defender had clashed to pick up his first booking.

football Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 23:40 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
AP
John McGinn of Aston Villa and Andros Townsend of Crystal Palace interact.
John McGinn of Aston Villa and Andros Townsend of Crystal Palace interact.(Getty Images)
         

Aston Villa belied the sending-off of Tyrone Mings to beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, with striker Ollie Watkins playing a part in all of the goals. Mings was shown a second yellow card in the 45th minute for blocking Wilfried Zaha, with whom the defender had clashed to pick up his first booking.

Villa was leading 1-0 at that point, with Bertrand Traore scoring from a rebound in the fifth minute after Watkins had a shot saved. Instead of sitting back and protecting its lead, Villa kept pushing forward in the second half and Kortney Hause made it 2-0 in the 66th by nodding the ball over the line from close range after Watkins had headed against the crossbar.

Anwar El Ghazi completed victory with a brilliant third in the 76th, smashing home an angled shot off the post after being teed up by the selfless Watkins. It was another heavy loss for Palace, which was thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool last weekend. Villa climbed to sixth place and has played a game fewer than most teams.

tags
top news
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
China sends CPC leader to Kathmandu to stop split in Nepal Communist Party
China sends CPC leader to Kathmandu to stop split in Nepal Communist Party
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
Gratuity can be withheld for recovery of dues: SC
Gratuity can be withheld for recovery of dues: SC
Millions of Americans risk losing jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill
Millions of Americans risk losing jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill
At Kundli end of Singhu stir, quieter nooks and cleaner spaces
At Kundli end of Singhu stir, quieter nooks and cleaner spaces
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In