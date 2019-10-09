Wayne Rooney’s wife Coleen slams Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah on Twitter, accuses her of leaking private information

football

Oct 09, 2019 18:01 IST

Former England captain Wayne Rooney’s wife Coleen took to Twitter on Wednesday to slam Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah for allegedly leaking private information to a newspaper. “This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it,” wrote the 33-year old before sharing a long post in which she detailed how she caught Rebekah Vardy.

In the post Coleen mentioned that private posts and stories from her Instagram account were leaked to The Sun by one of her followers. She further went on to explain what she did to catch the culprit.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Here is what she wrote in the post:

“For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.

“There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge.

“After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

“To try and prove this, I came up with an idea, I blocked everyone from viewing Instagram except ONE account.

“(Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had stories on there for a while).

“Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper.

“And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flood in my new house.

“It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it’s come from.

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s......... Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Rebekah Vardy immediately issued a statement on her Twitter, tagging Coleen Rooney.

She wrote -

“What would I gain from selling stories on you?”

She said: “As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this.

“I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for.

“If you thought this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped.

“Over the years various people have had access to my insta & just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself.

“I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?

“I liked you a lot Coleen & I’m so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant.

“I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened.”

Oct 09, 2019 17:57 IST