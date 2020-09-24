e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for Covid-19: AC Milan statement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for Covid-19: AC Milan statement

The club had informed earlier this month that Ibrahimovic would stay at AC Milan for another season in a bid to help the once-mighty side end their long wait for a major trophy and return to the Champions League.

football Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:40 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (REUTERS)
         
Italian club AC Milan on Wednesday issued an official statement informing football fans that their Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19. “Zlatan Ibrahimović has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bodø/Glimt. The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative,” the statement read. 

The club had informed earlier this month that Ibrahimovic would stay at AC Milan for another season in a bid to help the once-mighty side end their long wait for a major trophy and return to the Champions League.

The charismatic Swede, who will be 39 in October, returned for a second stint at Milan in January on a six-month contract and inspired an upturn in form as they finished last season with a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

That lifted them to sixth place in Serie A and booked them a place in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Ibrahimovic has had a storied career at the club level, having played for major teams like Ajax, Juventus, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Manchester United, PSG, AC Milan and LA Galaxy. He is one of the most decorated strikers in world football and has won trophies with every major club that he has played for.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
‘Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty to court
‘Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty to court
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live: Rahul begins with three quick boundaries
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live: Rahul begins with three quick boundaries
Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal
Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In