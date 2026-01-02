215 police officers newly appointed in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to 215 newly recruited officers at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, located at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office. The appointments include 104 Sub-Inspectors, 88 Gulmanayaks (Platoon Commanders) and 23 Fire Station Second Officers (FSSOs). Chief Minister Dhami appointed 215 officers in Uttarakhand, stressing police responsibility in law enforcement and safety.

Addressing the recruits, the Chief Minister said the police play a crucial role in strengthening law and order, public safety and disaster management in the state. He told the officers that while examinations were only the first step, the real test of responsibility begins now, requiring integrity, discipline and dedication. Highlighting Uttarakhand’s strategic importance, with two international and two internal borders, he said the police have a vital role in areas such as drug control, cybercrime, crimes against women, traffic management, disaster response, and the smooth conduct of Char Dham and Kanwar Yatra.

Over the past three years, around ₹500 crore has been sanctioned for police housing, along with the provision of cashless health facilities. Police personnel are also being trained in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber security and data analytics.

Praising the Uttarakhand Police for their work on women’s safety, Dhami said the state has achieved disposal rates of crimes against women at nearly double the national average, and has ranked fifth nationally in the disposal of POCSO and crimes against women cases, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the implementation of the country’s strictest anti-copying law, which has ensured transparency in recruitment. As a result, more than 26,000 youth have received government jobs in the last four years, he said.