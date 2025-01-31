5 reasons that make the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra a buyer’s delight

Samsung’s much-loved S series introduces the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Fuelled by one of the most powerful Galaxy processors topped with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, this model promises to offer all that you can ask for in an everyday companion, from sleek and stylish looks, and high levels of durability to an advanced camera system and power-packed processing. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces a new way of interacting with your smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces a new way of interacting with your smartphone. Say goodbye to endless taps and scrolling – simply press and hold the side button to access Google Gemini for instant assistance. From searching online and sharing information to scheduling events or even solving math problems, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra lets you get things done with ease.

Read on to know the top 5 reasons that make this model a strong contender for the spot of your next new smartphone.

Durable design

Bid adieu to worries about smartphone downtime caused by a shattered screen or after a water accident where your phone got splashed at a party. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes shielded in a strong titanium frame that protects its vitals from damage. On the front is the sturdy Corning Gorilla Armor 2 display glass, making it 29 per cent more resistant to fractures. That’s not all. It also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. All of these features packed together make this smartphone your friend for every life adventure.

While your phone stays safe from damage, this model ensures that your data is also safeguarded – after all, your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cares for your privacy. That’s why Samsung has embedded a Personal Data Engine for personalised AI features – this works by safely analysing your on-device data to deliver experiences that are tailored to your personal preferences and usage patterns. To protect against malware, all personalised data is kept secure in a Knox Vault. The Samsung Galaxy S25 also introduces post-quantum cryptography, safeguarding personal data against emerging threats that could increase as quantum computing evolves.

Effortless style

At a weight of just 218 grams, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is designed for those whose phone is their constant companion. It has been designed with a sleek, rounded look – a unified identity for the iconic Galaxy S series – with a width of just 8.2 mm. This reduced size makes it comfortable to grip, even when you are using the phone for extended hours. But, the reduction in size does not come with any compromise on the specs. The smartphone packs an immersive display, an advanced camera system, a powerful battery, and a built-in S-Pen in a strong titanium frame with thinner bezels at a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4 per cent. This offers you more room to do what you want to on your smartphone.

Photos that spell wow

As you embark on those adventures, document every memory in stunning detail with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra advanced camera system which boasts of being the most advanced AI ProVisual Engine by Samsung. Fuelled by the smartphone brand’s most powerful processor, this promises to offer you the best camera and editing experience so far on a Samsung smartphone that is already well-known in the market for its photography prowess.

The 200 MP Wide-angle camera with 2X Optical Quality Zoom ensures sharp, detailed shots, while the 50 MP Ultra Wide lens – an upgrade from the 12 MP one in the previous generation – lets you capture precision detail macro shots, perfect for brighter landscapes that you wish to document. For distant subjects, the 10 MP telephoto lens, combined with 3x optical zoom, brings everything closer than ever. The camera can capture details even in places where lighting is not so good, thanks to the 10-bit HDR recording which is applied as a default setting. This offers four times richer colour expressions as compared to the earlier 4-bit configuration.

But it’s not just about the hardware — the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s AI-powered features take your photos and videos to the next level. Enjoy vibrant colors, natural skin tones, and beautiful portraits with minimal effort. Remove background noise from videos with the Audio Eraser, or give your photos and clips a fresh touch with AI filters and editing tools. For a DSLR-like experience on mobile, these phones provide depth-of-field control with Virtual Aperture, integrated into the popular Expert RAW. With Samsung’s Nightography feature, low-light shots shine with clarity and reduced noise. Whether it’s a late-night dinner or a starry sky, your memories are captured just as you see them.

Optimised performance

This model is configured for those who use their smartphones for gaming and productivity as it features a customised Galaxy processor – the most powerful one for Samsung – with improved ray tracing and Vulkan optimisation for an ultra-smooth and realistic gameplay with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy. This platform offers up to 37 per cent faster CPU processing speeds, 32 per cent better graphics performance, and 43 per cent faster AI performance.

Additionally, it boasts a 40 per cent larger vapour chamber for enhanced cooling when you are in the midst of extended gaming sessions so that the smartphone doesn’t become hot and uncomfortable to hold. This, coupled with a tailored thermal interface material (TIM) that delivers extra improvement in thermal efficiency enables all intense device usage and AI processing to run smoothly.

It also claims to have 18 per cent lower frame drops during intense gaming sessions, so that you can keep your focus on the score. For an even more immersive visual experience, ProScaler technology, enabling up to 40 per cent better image quality, bringing every visual to life without having to adjust the display settings. This powerful performance extends beyond gaming, enabling seamless multitasking and effortless navigation for all your productivity needs.

Intelligent AI-integrated OS

Imagine waking up to a customised summary of the day ahead on your smartphone screen, with tailor-made updates on your schedule, energy levels, and more on the Now Bar.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is equipped to handle a variety of tasks with ease, thanks to its advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) features, which have seamlessly been integrated within the intuitive One UI 7 framework. In fact, this is the first smartphone series to come with One UI 7, Samsung’s AI-first platform that is designed to give you intuitive controls for a personalised smartphone experience. It can also handle seamless actions across multiple apps. If you are looking for a restaurant recommendation to send to a friend over a message, just ask AI to research and share it with your friend on the messaging app.

Its built-in multi-modal AI agents recognise natural language, images, and text, enabling you to have natural, effortless interactions with your smartphone and achieve more. These AI agents with multimodal capabilities enable the Samsung Galaxy S25 series to interpret text, speech, images, for interactions that feel completely natural. This means that by simple voice commands, you can trigger intelligent features. For instance, a simple statement like ‘My eyes are tired’ will prompt the smartphone to activate the blue light filter. You can even ‘ask’ it to locate a very specific photo from the gallery – like ‘Find of photo of Buddy wearing a red coat, and eating cake’.

It adapts to you, offering personalised recommendations based on your individual needs. From suggesting optimal wake-up times to helping streamline your commute, the AI keeps you organised and efficient. For an added creative touch, the AI lets you generate illustrations, emojis, or stickers based on simple prompts. It can even enhance your writing or help solve problems quickly, making your everyday interactions smoother and more intuitive.

Pricing and offers

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in four exciting colour options – Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Gray and Titanium White silver. But, if you fancy the popular Titanium Jetblack, or two other special colours, Titanium Jadegreen and Titanium Pinkgold, make sure you make your purchase only on Samsung.com because that’s where these are exclusively available at special pre-order discounts.

If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, you also get access to special pre-order benefits worth upto Rs. 21,000. This includes a storage upgrade worth ₹12,000 wherein customers will be able to get 12GB 512GB variant at the price of 12GB 256GB variant; along with a ₹9,000 upgrade bonus. Alternatively, you can also avail of ₹7,000 cashback when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with a 9-month no-cost EMI plan.

The offers are not only limited to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Those who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25+ will get benefits worth ₹12,000 under which customers will be able to get 12GB 512GB variant at the price of 12GB 256GB variant. Meanwhile, those who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 will get benefits worth ₹11,000 as an upgrade bonus. Alternatively, you can avail of ₹7,000 cashback when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 with a 9-month no-cost EMI plan. Samsung is also offering the option to avail of 24-month no-cost EMI through all leading NBFCs for both Samsung Galaxy S25 as well as Samsung Galaxy S25+. Visit the Samsung official website to know more.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.