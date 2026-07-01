A nation-wide cyber awareness push: Cyber Cop, a Bandhan Bank CSR Initiative

It is against this backdrop that Bandhan Bank has announced Cyber Cop, a CSR initiative aimed at building greater awareness around cyber fraud and safer digital behaviour. Presented by Hindustan Times and implemented by Aident Social Welfare Organisation, the initiative focuses on helping people recognise common scam tactics, respond quickly in moments of doubt and make safer choices while transacting online. It also encourages people to pause, verify and report, because in the world of digital fraud, one informed second can make all the difference.

India's digital economy has made everyday life faster and more convenient. But it has also made fraud faster, smarter and far more difficult to spot. By the end of 2025, India’s internet user base had reached around 103 crore, and with UPI transactions touching ₹29,90,424 crore in May 2026, the same digital rails powering financial inclusion are also opening up new avenues for scammers. Staying safe online is no longer just a matter of caution. It has become an essential part of everyday financial life.

The timing is telling. Data from the Ministry of Home Affairs shows that Indians lost ₹22,495 crore to cyber fraud in 2025, with over 24 lakh complaints registered, a sharp rise year-on-year. Behind these numbers are real stories of disrupted households, drained savings and quick decisions made under pressure, often triggered by a fake call, a fraudulent investment pitch or a link that looked legitimate at first glance.

For banks and institutions operating at the forefront of digital finance, this is no longer a peripheral concern. It is a growing challenge that calls for not just stronger systems, but also greater public awareness. That is where a campaign like Cyber Cop aims to make a difference, by cutting through technical jargon and making cyber safety practical, relatable and easy to remember.

Why it matters

Over the past few years, fraud has increasingly shifted towards digital payments and app-based banking. Scammers are not always hacking systems. More often, they manipulate people by creating urgency, fear or trust to extract OTPs, card details, screen access or direct transfers. This makes cyber fraud as much a behavioural challenge as a technological one.

Government systems have grown stronger in response. The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the 1930 helpline now play a critical role in helping users report financial fraud, and have been able to prevent losses worth thousands of crores. Yet the scale of cases makes clear that prevention still begins with awareness at the user level.

A face that speaks to every Indian

To strengthen the initiative’s public message, Bandhan Bank has brought on board filmmaker Rohit Shetty, whose cop universe has made him one of the most recognisable storytellers of law, order and high stakes action in popular culture. His association adds a familiar and relatable layer to a campaign focused on vigilance, urgency and public awareness, qualities that matter when the difference between safety and fraud often comes down to a few seconds of judgement.

“Cyber fraud is one of the biggest threats facing ordinary Indians today. With Cyber Cop, we want to make sure every person, regardless of age or background, knows how to protect themselves online. Because awareness is the strongest weapon we have.”

— Rohit Shetty, Filmmaker & Brand Ambassador, Cyber Cop.

Placed within the broader architecture of Cyber Cop, this association also provides a stronger cultural cue. It signals that cyber safety is not just a technical subject for experts but a real-world issue that deserves mainstream attention and everyday seriousness.

What the campaign aims to achieve

Cyber Cop focuses on the kinds of scams that affect users across segments, from phishing links and fake customer care numbers to impersonation calls, fraudulent trading platforms and pressure-led payment fraud. The idea is to show not just what these scams look like, but also how people can respond in the moment by pausing, verifying and reporting.

This approach reflects a broader shift in public-facing awareness campaigns. Rather than relying only on warnings, they increasingly need to build recall, familiarity and action-oriented habits. In that sense, Cyber Cop enters the conversation not just as a branded initiative, but as a timely intervention in a year when cyber fraud remains deeply embedded in India's digital life.

As more Indians adopt digital convenience, Bandhan Bank is positioning itself as a proactive player in building safer digital habits at scale, empowering customers with the knowledge and confidence to transact online without fear. The campaign is rooted in a customer-first approach, meeting people where they are and equipping them with tools they can actually use.

In a landscape where scams evolve by the day, awareness is no longer optional. It often determines whether you react too late or act just in time. Cyber Cop has been introduced with that purpose, to make cyber safety simple to understand, easy to recall and, most importantly, something people can practise in their everyday lives.

Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not involve the editorial or journalistic team of Hindustan Times.