AAP seeks action against man accused of assaulting two minors after Jantar Mantar protest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that two minor boys were assaulted while returning from a protest at Jantar Mantar and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused, identified as Satyam Pandit. The party said it has submitted a written complaint to Delhi Police and warned that it would move court if no action is taken.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)

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According to an AAP press release, Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, accompanied by Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar, met New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma and submitted a written complaint at Parliament Street police station.

Bharadwaj alleged that a video circulating on social media showed the accused stopping two boys from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, who were returning from the protest. He claimed one of the victims is 16 years old.

According to the AAP, the accused allegedly abused the boys, assaulted them and attempted to incite communal tensions. Bharadwaj also alleged that the victims claimed the group accompanying the accused may have been carrying weapons.

The AAP leader said police had earlier maintained that no formal complaint had been received. "We have now submitted a written complaint, so there is no excuse left. The DCP has assured us that legal action will be taken. If no action follows, we will approach the court," Bharadwaj said, according to the party's statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Commenting on institutions responding to public grievances, Bharadwaj said that if agencies such as the police and the Supreme Court continue to protect citizens' rights, people would not be compelled to take to the streets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commenting on institutions responding to public grievances, Bharadwaj said that if agencies such as the police and the Supreme Court continue to protect citizens' rights, people would not be compelled to take to the streets. {{/usCountry}}

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He also sought an inquiry into the alleged use of pellet guns during a July 20 protest, demanding that authorities identify who authorised their use and investigate why the matter was allegedly not disclosed earlier despite, according to him, an injured person being admitted to AIIMS.

Kuldeep Kumar also demanded immediate action against the accused. Referring to the incident, he alleged that the assault targeted two minors and urged Delhi Police to act without delay.