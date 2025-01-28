Abbott’s “ChakkarKoCheckKar” Initiative drives awareness of vertigo, an often-overlooked health condition

The ‘ChakkarKoCheckKar’ initiative by Abbott, a global healthcare company, highlights an often-overlooked balance disorder, vertigo, which affects close to 70 million people in India. To address this, the initiative is aimed at raising awareness, promoting early diagnosis, and improving treatment outcomes for vertigo patients. Abbott’s 'ChakkarKoCheckKar' campaign for Vertigo Awareness

Vertigo: A Significant Struggle

Imagine a world that spins uncontrollably, causing headaches, double vision, and a blackout feeling. This is the reality for those living with vertigo. The Abbott and IQVIA survey sheds light on how this condition impacts people’s lives, personally, and for people around them too.

: Vertigo doesn’t just cause spinning. It has significant impact on personal lives, with cancelling important events, experiencing frequent anger or annoyance, and fearing damage to their relationships with family members. Triggers : The leading triggers of vertigo are anxiety or stress ( 39% ), travelling ( 34% ), and changes in weather ( 30% ).

: The leading triggers of vertigo are anxiety or stress ( ), travelling ( ), and changes in weather ( ). Symptoms : Each vertigo episode can bring a range of symptoms, including headaches ( 52% ), double vision ( 43% ), a blackout feeling ( 40% ), heaviness in the head ( 37% ), and neck pain ( 28% ).

: Each vertigo episode can bring a range of symptoms, including headaches ( ), double vision ( ), a blackout feeling ( ), heaviness in the head ( ), and neck pain ( ). Family Life and Travel: Vertigo can affect patients’ abilities to look after their families (23%) and reduces family quality time (23%). It also creates discomfort when using public transport or air travel (19%).

The Growing Need for Awareness

Vertigo is a debilitating condition characterized by the sensation of spinning or loss of balance. The survey results clearly state that this condition can significantly disrupt daily life, affecting work, mobility, and mental well-being. Despite its prevalence, general awareness about vertigo remains low, often leading to delay in getting the right treatment support. Many people dismiss symptoms as minor or unavoidable, missing the opportunity for timely diagnosis. Abbott’s ChakkarKoCheckKar initiative seeks to change this by encouraging individuals to "check their chakkar" and seek medical advice if they experience persistent dizziness.

Educating People and Empowering Doctors

The campaign serves two key audiences: the general population and healthcare professionals. For people at large, the initiative simplifies vertigo understanding, encouraging those with recurring symptoms to consult healthcare providers. For doctors, it keeps them updated on effective and holistic management, emphasizing the importance of accurate diagnosis and the right treatment. One of the key features of this initiative is its integration with the innovative chatbot (Chakkar Score) that empowers people to conduct a self-assessment.

Through educational content and digital outreach, Chakkarkocheckkar ensures that individuals recognize vertigo as a medical condition that requires attention and is not just a passing symptom.

To find your Chakkar Score, Click here: https://bit.ly/4cXmhY2

Building a Holistic Ecosystem for Patients

The Chakkarkocheckkar campaign is not just about awareness—it is about creating a supportive ecosystem for vertigo patients. To ensure patients have access to the best care and treatment options. The initiative also supports doctors in helping their patients adhere to the therapy through the Vertigo Coach App. Abbott’s Chakkar Ko Check Kar campaign marks a significant step in transforming how vertigo is perceived and treated in India. It urges individuals to understand vertigo better and empowers doctors to deliver timely, effective care.

Disclaimer: A public awareness initiative by Abbott. Information appearing in this article is for general awareness only. Nothing contained in this article constitutes medical advice or promotion of Abbott products. Please consult your doctor for more information or medical advice.

IND2338336 (v1.0)

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.