Access Insurance Anytime, Anywhere with the Star Health Insurance Mobile App

Facing issues with managing your health insurance policy? The Star Health customer app simplifies health insurance management with features like telemedicine, health tracking, and personalised insights. (Star Health)

Download the Star Health customer app and access your medical insurance more effortlessly. With the app, you can manage policies, monitor wellness, and track claims in a few clicks. Get health access conveniently whenever required.

This app helps simplify how many policyholders access Star Health’s insurance coverage – from instant renewals to personalised health checkups.

Here’s more information on it.

What’s Included in the Health Insurance Mobile App?

Below are some of the features that support users in managing health insurance:

Face Scan Technology In a few seconds, the app can scan your face to help track health metrics. The system can monitor metrics like stress level, heart rate, etc., in real time by scanning your face.

Telemedicine The telemedicine feature provides medical advice, consultations, and prescriptions without the need for an in-person visit. You can connect with healthcare professionals through this app.

Health Risk Assessment This feature helps you understand your health. You need to answer a few questions, and the app provides recommendations and personalised insights into your health needs.

Preventive Health Check The preventive health check allows you to schedule regular checkups through the health insurance mobile app. It sends reminders for routine checkup and lets you access your health reports.

Wellness The wellness feature gives you access to resources such as dietary advice, fitness tips, mental health support, and more. This supports a more balanced lifestyle.

ABHA Link your ABHA card to the Star Health customer app to share data with providers, store records, and view history.

Why Choose the Star Health Customer App?

The health insurance mobile app combines insurance management with health-related features. It offers support, from viewing policy purchases and family coverage to virtual doctor chats and vitals monitoring.

Customers often note its security features, such as biometric logins, and its processing speed. With more than a million downloads, the app aligns with international standards while being customised for Indian requirements, such as cashless networks and ABHA.

Here are some more reasons to consider the app:

Offers 24/7 Accessibility: With this app, you can operate services digitally – no queues, no paperwork.

All Under One Roof: Manage multiple policies and track family health in one place.

Exclusive Perks: App-only discounts on renewals and wellness rewards redeemable at partner gyms.​ Download Now and Manage Your Health

Looking to access Star Health services digitally?

Download the health insurance mobile app from Google Play or the App Store. Use features such as consultations or claims tracking through the app.

For support, visit Star Health branches or chat in-app.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.