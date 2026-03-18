Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC SIF Aims To Bridge The Gap Between Mutual Funds and PMS

ABC SIF offers a structured SIF investment route that aims to bridge the gap between traditional mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS investment), subject to market risks. As the market evolves, understanding risk factors and potential returns is essential before engaging with SIFs and PMS investments. (ABC SIF)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a circular on the categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund schemes, refining how schemes are structured and classified to improve transparency and clarity for investors. This circular reflects the regulator’s efforts to align investment products with clearly defined objectives and risk frameworks.

As investors’ needs evolve beyond traditional categories, there is interest in solutions that offer greater strategic flexibility within a regulated structure. Specialised investment funds (SIFs), including ABC SIF, operate in this space, aiming to bridge the gap between conventional mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS).

What are Portfolio Management Services? Portfolio Management Services (PMS investment) refer to professionally managed investment portfolios that are tailored to an individual investor’s objectives. Under this structure, a portfolio manager manages securities on behalf of the investor in accordance with an agreed mandate.

Some features of portfolio management services include:

Customised investment strategies

Direct ownership of securities in the investor’s name

Higher minimum investment thresholds compared to mutual funds

Flexibility in portfolio construction PMS investment solutions are often chosen by investors who seek personalised portfolio management and are comfortable with higher risk levels, depending on market conditions. However, they may also entail higher costs and concentrated portfolios, which can increase volatility.

Since returns are directly linked to the performance of the underlying securities, PMS portfolios can fluctuate with market movements. Therefore, investors may carefully evaluate their risk appetite and long-term financial goals before considering such options.

What are Specialised Investment Funds? Specialised investment funds (SIF) are a relatively new category introduced within the mutual fund regulatory framework to provide differentiated investment strategies. These funds may offer more flexibility in portfolio construction compared to traditional mutual funds, while still operating under SEBI regulations.

An SIF investment may include:

strategy-based approaches

Long short or hedged strategies

Tactical asset allocation

Use of permitted derivatives for hedging or strategy execution Unlike PMS investment structures, specialised investment funds remain pooled investment vehicles. This means investors participate collectively, similar to mutual funds, and units are allotted based on Net Asset Value (NAV).

APEX Hybrid Long-Short Fund SIF, offered by Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, provides access to such strategy-driven approaches within a regulated mutual fund format.

SIF investments are subject to market risks. The strategies employed may perform differently depending on equity markets, interest rate movements, liquidity conditions, and broader economic trends.

How Can SIF Bridge the Gap Between Mutual Funds and PMS? Specialised investment funds (SIF) combine certain strategic elements of PMS investment with the regulatory structure of mutual funds, creating a middle path for investors seeking differentiated approaches.

Between Standardised and Customised: SIF investment falls between traditional mutual funds with standard mandates and portfolio management services that offer customised portfolios.

Pooled Structure: Like mutual funds , ABC SIF follows a pooled investment format where investors participate in a common strategy.

Strategic Flexibility: SIF may use tactical allocation or permitted hedging tools, depending on market conditions, while remaining within SEBI guidelines.

Defined Framework: Unlike PMS investment, which can vary by client mandate, specialised investment funds operate under a clearly stated objective and disclosure norms.

Market-Linked Performance: As with mutual funds and PMS investments, returns are subject to market risks and may vary depending on economic and market movements. A New Layer in India’s Investment Landscape As India’s investment ecosystem evolves, investors are evaluating options beyond traditional categories. The growth in mutual fund AUM and the expansion of PMS assets indicate a evolving market with diverse needs.

Specialised investment funds represent an additional layer in this landscape. ABC SIF is a regulated SIF investment solution that combines the accessibility and transparency of mutual funds with certain strategic elements typically associated with portfolio management services.

However, investors can note that SIF investments, like all market-linked instruments, are subject to risks. Returns are not assured and may vary depending on market movements, asset allocation decisions, and overall economic conditions.

Before making any PMS investment or SIF investment decision, investors are advised to read the scheme-related documents, understand the investment objective and risk factors, and consider their financial goals and risk tolerance.

In a market that continues to expand in scale and sophistication, specialised investment funds such as ABC SIF represent another regulated pathway for investors seeking strategy-based participation, while noting that outcomes depend on market performance.

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