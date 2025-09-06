Almeida wins Vuelta 'queen stage' amid Palestinian protests

Portuguese rider Joao Almeida climbed to victory in the 'queen' stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday ahead of Danish race leader Jonas Vingegaard as repeated roadside pro-Palestinian protests continued to upset the peloton. HT Image

Almeida pipped Vingegaard on the line with Australian Jai Hindley crossing in third place, 28 seconds off the pace after the 202.7-kilometre run between Cabezon de la Sal and the Angliru climb, a steep mountain road in Asturias in northern Spain.

Visma-Lease a Bike rider Vingegaard leads Team UAE's Almeida by 46sec in the overall standings with Britain's Tom Pidcock of Q36.5 third at 2min 18sec.

"I was on the limit, I think we both were," said Almeida. "I was ready for him to attack me at any moment.

"I thought he was going to pass me before the finish, but I know the line well from that finish two years ago.

"I knew I had to be first at the last corner, and since he didn't pass me, it was good. The Angliru is the hardest climb I've ever done, it's really crazy."

The race was once again targeted by pro-Palestinian protestors aimed at the Israel-Premier Tech team.

Some 12 kilometres from the finish, as the climb to Angliru began, several protesters waving Palestinian flags interrupted the lead riders.

The stoppage, which lasted a few seconds until security forces intervened, affected the progress of the breakaway riders -- Ecuadorian Jefferson Cepeda, Luxembourger Bob Jungels, and Kazakh Nico Vinokurov -- who at that point had a three-minute lead over the peloton.

"We were slowed down a bit by a demonstration during the race, but that didn't change anything; we knew we would be caught by the best," conceded Astana rider Vinokourov.

- Netanyahu praises team -

Later Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the Israel-Premier Tech team for riding on despite the disruption.

"Great job to Sylvan (Adams) and Israel's cycling team for not giving in to hate and intimidation. You make Israel proud!" he posted on X, referring to the team's billionaire Israeli-Canadian owner.

Israel-Premier Tech is a private outfit and not a state team. It enjoys enhanced security protection during races and has long asked its riders not to wear jerseys bearing the word "Israel" when training to avoid being targeted.

Spanish Civil Guard sources told AFP they had made 12 arrests for "public disturbances" - six for holding a banner and six for forming a human chain.

"This forced two cyclists to stop for a minute. Consequently, the Civil Guard officers were compelled to arrest 12 people so the cycling event could resume" sources said.

Back in the race, Almeida and Vingegaard pulled ahead with three kilometres left to reach the summit, after shaking off Hindley and American Sepp Kuss.

Vingegaard stayed behind the Portuguese rider for the remainder of the race.

"Joao deserves his victory. I didn't let him win; I simply couldn't pass him in the final corners," said the Dane.

The win gives Almeida an opportunity to catch up with Vingegaard.

"Of course I'm still thinking about winning the Vuelta," said the UAE team leader.

"There's still plenty of time to catch Vingegaard, but he looks really phenomenal. It's going to be tough, but we're not going to give up."

The longest stage of this year's race also took its toll on the peloton with Spaniard Pablo Castrillo, winner of two stages in the last edition, tearfully exiting after a crash on the Alto La Mozqueta descent.

Saturday's stage will be short, covering 135.9 km between Aviles and La Farrapona, featuring two first-category climbs, making it ideal for experienced climbers.

