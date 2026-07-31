Arnold Palmer Invitational officially added to 2028 Championship Series

The PGA's new schedule got a bit of clarity Thursday when the Arnold Palmer Invitational announced that it will be included in the new Championship Series that is slated to begin in 2028.

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The Arnold Palmer, at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla., is the third tournament this week to announce it will be in the Championship Series, after the Travelers Championship and the newly renamed The Sentry event at Torrey Pines said they would hold the same status.

They join a new Sompo-sponsored tournament in Napa, Calif., as regular-season events already confirmed for the Championship Series. The Napa stop reportedly will move to a new location in 2028, likely in the Seattle area. The remaining tournaments and complete 2028 schedule will be announced later.

The PGA Tour will operate on two distinct levels starting in 2028, with the premier Championship Series sitting above a Challenger Series, that will have its own separate events.

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{{^usCountry}} Other tournaments expected to be included in the Championship Series are the Genesis Invitational, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Memorial Tournament, the RBC Heritage and the Cadillac Championship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other tournaments expected to be included in the Championship Series are the Genesis Invitational, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Memorial Tournament, the RBC Heritage and the Cadillac Championship. {{/usCountry}}

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The expected 15 Championship Series tournaments will have 120-player fields and operate from February to August, not including the Players Championship. Those events also will be separate from the four major tournaments: The Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship.

Challenger Series events have yet to be identified.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational, a signature event on tour, is next scheduled for March 18-21, 2027.

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