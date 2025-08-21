Asian Paints Apcolite All Protek with ‘Lotus Effect Technology’

National, August 21, 2025: Indian homes are often active leading to a need for interiors that are not aesthetically pleasing but also resistant to stains over time. Asian Paints has experience in transforming Indian homes and introduces Apcolite All Protek featuring Lotus Effect Technology. This interior paint aims to provide stain repellency, flame retardancy, and refined appearance for modern living. ‘Daag Ko Daag Banne Hi Na De’ initiative with Virat Kohli

Asian Paints has been a notable entity in the industry for over eight decades, focusing on technology, aesthetics, and performance. The brand has introduced innovations such as Graphene for lamination protection in Ultima Protek, and Teflon-based stain resistance in Royale. Apcolite All Protek, with its Lotus Effect Technology continues this journey of innovation.

The launch includes a new ad film featuring Virat Kohli, the brand’s ambassador demonstrating the product’s features. The ad depicts a relatable setting, where Kohli’s home is tested by a child with juice, milkshakes and more. In these situations, Apcolite All Protek is shown to manage the spills.

Inspired by the self-cleaning properties of the lotus leaf, Lotus Effect Technology is designed to form a protective shield against everyday household stains. This formulation intends to keep walls looking cleaner with less effort, which could be suitable for active Indian homes. The paint also offers flame-retardant properties, a refreshing fragrance, and is available in Matt and Shyne finishes. It comes with a 6-year performance warranty.

Speaking about the launch, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd. said, “At Asian Paints, we spend a lot of time understanding how homes are evolving, and our innovations are built around what today’s consumers truly need. Homes today are full of activity with celebrations, children, pets and everyday events that leave their mark. With Apcolite All Protek and its Lotus Effect Technology, we’ve created a solution that matches this reality. It removes the stress of keeping walls clean, thanks to its best-in-class stain repellency. It’s a step towards smarter, more effortless living, where homes stay elegant while handling everyday wear with ease.”

With this launch, Asian Paints Asian Paints continues to offer products in the super-premium interior paint category. Click here to know more about the company’s new campaign.

About Asian Paints:

Established in 1942, Asian Paints has grown to be a paint company with a consolidated turnover of ₹ 33,797 crores ( ₹ 338 billion). It works to enhance spaces and design, aiming to positively impact customers' lives. The organization operates in 14 countries and has 26 paint manufacturing facilities globally, serving consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has introduced concepts in India such as Colour Ideas, Beautiful Homes Painting Service, Colour Next, and Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Stores.

Asian Paints manufactures a range of paints and coatings for Decorative and Industrial use and offers specialized painting and interior design services. The decorative business portfolio includes the SmartCare range for waterproofing, WoodTech products for wood finishes, and an Adhesives range. Asian Paints also offers home décor products and is a participant in the Integrated Décor space in India, offering Modular Kitchens and wardrobes, Bath Fittings and Sanitaryware, Decorative Lightings, uPVC windows and doors, Wall coverings, Furnitures, Furnishings, and Rugs.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.