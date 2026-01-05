Axis Max Life launches ‘High Growth Fund II’ New Fund Offer for Wealth Creation through Midcap Opportunities

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited (“Axis Max Life”/ “Company”), has launched the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II (SFIN: ULIF04117/12/25HIGHGROWTH104). This actively managed, midcap-focused equity fund will be open from 31 December 2025 to 15 January 2026, and will be available through select ULIP products. The Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II will be available through select ULIPs from December 31, 2025, to January 15, 2026. (Axis Max Life Insurance)

The New Fund Offer (NFO) is designed to align with India’s structural growth story, providing investors with an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation through a focused stock selection approach. In an era of evolving market dynamics and short-term volatility, the High Growth Fund II aims to provide an option for wealth creation. The fund will primarily target mid-capitalisation companies, drawing on the active fund management framework of Axis Max Life.

Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President and Chief Investments Officer, Axis Max Life, said, "India’s midcap market segment offers strong potential to drive long-term value creation. With the launch of Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II, we are harnessing this potential through a robust research process. We remain committed to delivering solutions that bridge the essential security of life insurance with the strategic wealth-creation potential of the capital markets. By balancing institutional discipline with focused investing, we are empowering our customers to navigate with confidence and protection through market cycles."

The High Growth Fund II is tailored for investors with a long-term horizon and a high-risk appetite, seeking to deliver returns relative to the benchmark through primary and secondary research.