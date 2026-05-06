Basic vs smart: How SUV expectations are changing in India

The definition of an SUV in India has changed over time. What once stood for ruggedness and durability is now also associated with technology, comfort, and convenience. This shift reflects a broader change in buyer expectations—from basic, purpose-driven vehicles to more feature-oriented mobility solutions. Models like Mahindra Bolero and Hyundai Exter illustrate this shift, showcasing a market that values both basic utility and smart features.

Models like the Mahindra Bolero and Hyundai Exter represent these two ends of the spectrum.

The era of basic, purpose-driven SUVs SUVs in India originally gained popularity for their toughness and reliability.

Vehicles like the Mahindra Bolero were built with a clear focus:

Strong construction

Ability to handle rough roads

Long-term durability The Bolero’s frame-based body and high-strength construction, described as “built like a fortress,” highlight its focus on rugged dependability.

Such vehicles were designed for:

Rural and semi-urban usage

Heavy-duty daily operations

Minimal maintenance and long-term ownership In this context, simplicity was not a limitation—it was a strength.

The rise of smart, urban SUVs As urbanisation increased and buyer preferences evolved, SUVs began to change.

Modern vehicles like the Hyundai Exter are designed to offer:

Updated technology

Everyday comfort

Enhanced convenience The Exter focuses on turning “everyday drives into memorable experiences,” combining practicality with modern features.

It offers:

Touchscreen infotainment systems and connected features

Wireless smartphone connectivity

Features like sunroof, digital cluster, and voice commands This marks a shift from purely functional vehicles to experience-oriented cars.

Changing buyer expectations Today’s buyers expect more from their cars.

Earlier priorities included:

Durability

Reliability

Low maintenance Now, buyers also look for:

Comfort and convenience

Technology and connectivity

Design and overall experience This shift has redefined what an SUV is expected to deliver.

Simplicity vs technology The contrast between basic and smart SUVs is most visible in their approach to technology.

Bolero’s approach: Essential features for functionality

Focus on mechanical reliability

Minimal dependence on electronics Exter’s approach: Advanced infotainment and connectivity

More than 60 connected car features

Digital interfaces and smart controls While one prioritises simplicity, the other focuses on enhancing the user experience.

Usage patterns define preferences The difference in expectations is largely driven by how cars are used.

Utility-focused usage: Rough roads and challenging conditions

Long hours of operation

Need for durability over comfort Urban usage: Daily commutes in traffic

Short-distance drives

Need for convenience and ease of use This explains why both types of SUVs continue to exist.

Comfort and interior experience Interior design reflects this shift as well.

The Bolero offers:

Functional interiors

Durable materials

Practical seating layouts The Exter focuses on:

Dual-tone interiors and improved aesthetics

Spacious cabin with a 391-litre boot

Features like automatic climate control and rear AC vents This shows how comfort has become a differentiating factor.

Safety: evolving expectations Safety expectations have also evolved.

The Bolero focuses on:

Structural strength

Safety systems like ABS and airbags The Exter adds:

6 airbags as standard

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Advanced safety features and monitoring systems This highlights how safety has moved from basic protection to advanced assistance.

Can basic and smart coexist? Despite the shift towards smart features, basic SUVs remain relevant.

They are preferred by buyers who:

Need reliability in tough conditions

Value simplicity and ease of maintenance

Prioritise long-term durability over features At the same time, smart SUVs attract buyers who:

Want a comfortable daily driving experience

Prefer connected and feature-rich cars

Value convenience and technology This coexistence reflects the diversity of the Indian market.

The role of digital platforms With multiple options available, platforms like ACKO Drive help buyers:

Compare basic and feature-rich SUVs

Understand ownership costs

Evaluate real-world usability This enables more informed and practical decisions.

Final thoughts SUV expectations in India are no longer limited to ruggedness.

They now include:

Technology

Comfort

Design

Overall experience Vehicles like the Mahindra Bolero and Hyundai Exter show how the market has evolved from basic utility to smart mobility.

However, the shift is not about replacing one with the other—it’s about expanding choices.

Because in today’s market, the “right” SUV is not defined by how many features it has or how tough it is—it’s defined by how well it fits the buyer’s needs.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.