Bayern warms up for Chelsea in Champions League with 5-0 rout of Hamburg

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich warmed up for its Champions League opener against Chelsea by routing Hamburger SV 5-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Serge Gnabry got the scoring underway in the third minute, Harry Kane set up Aleksandar Pavlović in the ninth and then converted a penalty, shortly before Luis Díaz made it 4-0 with a deflected shot in the 29th.

Hamburg goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes prevented a bigger scoreline.

Bayern’s transfer chief, Max Eberl, acknowledged Friday that he’d prefer to see Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz in the Hamburg goal. Peretz joined Hamburg on loan from Bayern in the offseason in the hope of getting more playing time, but Heuer Fernandes helped his team to promotion last season and has stayed in coach Merlin Polzin’s favor for its Bundesliga return.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany sent on Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson after the break for his Bundesliga debut, but Bayern’s intensity dropped with the result already clear – Kane had to wait until the 62nd before getting his second goal.

Both sets of fans refrained from chanting and singing during the second half when it was apparent there were two medical emergencies in the stands. The supporters resumed once they got the all-clear.

Bayern hosts Chelsea on Wednesday, when Jackson will have a quick reunion with his former teammates.

Serhou Guirassy scored again as Borussia Dortmund defeated 10-man Heidenheim 2-0.

Heidenheim endured a dreadful start awith defender Leart Pacarada going off injured before Georgian forward Budu Zivzivadze was sent off for a bad challenge on Felix Nmecha.

Guirassy headed in the opener in the 33rd to take his tally to four goals in three games and Maximilian Beier added another before the break.

Stuttgart, the German Cup champion, slumped to a 3-1 loss at Freiburg despite taking the lead through Ermedin Demirović scoring with his heel.

Freiburg, which lost both its opening games while conceding seven goals, struck back with two goals from Croatia forward Igor Matanović on his injury comeback and another from Derry Scherhant.

Stuttgart has now lost two of its opening three games.

Wolfsburg loanee Jakub Kamiński scored on his return – 14 minutes into stoppage time – for Cologne to draw 3-3 and dent Wolfsburg’s celebrations a day after the 80th anniversary of the club's founding.

With new signing Christian Eriksen watching from the substitutes’ bench, the game saw three goals scored in injury time. Isak Bergmann made it 2-2 for Cologne in the first minute of stoppages and Wolfsburg captain Maximilian Arnold thought he had won it with a brilliant free kick eight minutes later. But Kamiński had the final say to keep promoted Cologne unbeaten since its return to the top division.

Hoffenheim snatched a 4-2 win at Union Berlin with the Berlin-born Fisnik Asllani scoring twice against his old club.

Johan Bakayoko led Leipzig to a 1-0 win in Mainz.

